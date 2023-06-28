Thu. 6/29

Stories & Songs. An interactive performance by Jason Vance, a one-man band and storyteller at Play Haven in Kingston, 3pm.

Illinois at the Fisher Center Sosnoff Theater at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7:30pm.

Free Summer Movies: Puss in Boots, The Last Wish at Safe Harbors Green in Newburgh, 7:30pm.

Fri. 6/30

La Bamba (1987) at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 6pm.

The Night of the Iguana at the Saugerties Public Library, 7pm.

Illinois at the Fisher Center Sosnoff Theater at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7:30pm.

Fiddler on the Roof at the Woodstock Playhouse, 7:30pm.

Jay Black at Mahoney’s Irish Pub and Restaurant in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Sat. 7/1

RAWdance the CONCEPT series: Hudson Valley Edition. Pay-what-you-can high quality dance art with an informal living room vibe complete with popcorn at the Senate Garage, 3pm.

Poetry with Noelle Adamo and Brett Bevell at the Rail Trail Cafe in Rosendale, 5:30pm.

Fiddler on the Roof at the Woodstock Playhouse, 7:30pm.

Illinois at the Fisher Center Sosnoff Theater at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 7:30pm.

“The Effects of Gravity:” An Unforgettable Evening of Science, Storytelling, and Music at the Rosendale Theatre, 8pm.

Culture Shock (Play Reading). Written by two African students, Zahra from Tanzania and Hawi from Kenya, about starting school in an Ivy League institution at the Powerhouse Theater in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

The Brewery Comedy Tour. Currently in its tenth year, this nationwide comedy tour has already hit 4,000 venues across the country at Bad Seed Cider Taproom in Highland, 8pm.

Sun. 7/2

Useful People. Play telling the story of Susan and Ethel, two septuagenarians who turn to selling their prescription drugs to turn a profit.at the Powerhouse Theater in Poughkeepsie, 2pm.

Illinois at the Fisher Center Sosnoff Theater at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 2pm.

Fiddler on the Roof at the Woodstock Playhouse, 7:30pm.

Wed. 7/5

Little Women at the Olive Free Library, 1pm.