Thu. 6/29

Slow Stitch Club. Quilt, knit, crochet, felt, sew, embroider while enjoying some “me time” and socializing at the Gardiner Ali Brady, 10:30am.

Adult Craft Night at the Town of Ulster Public Library, 5pm.

Dana Matthews Art Opening at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 5:30pm.

Fri. 6/30

Leaving Bishop Falls: An Ashokan Story Exhibition at the Ulster County Historical Society in Kingston, 10am.

D.I.Y. Rainbow Soap at the Kingston Library, 3pm.

Knitting Group at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

Plein Air and Sip. Paint the beautiful view of our orchards with local artist Laura Leigh while sipping on locally made ciders at the Brooklyn Cider House, 5:30pm.

Exclusive July Exhibitions Preview. NFT exhibition curated by Colborn Bell & Joe Mangrum at the Arts Society of Kingston, 7pm.

Cacao and Sound Healing. Ceremonial cacao, sound healing, journaling, and intention setting at Marbletown Multi Arts, 7pm.

Sat. 7/1

Opening Reception: Roberto Juarez at Time and Space Limited, time not specified.

Summertide Art and Music Festival. A riveting line-up of musicians, gaumets, and over 70 works of art at The Lace Mill in Kingston, 4pm.

Flora Flora at Gallery 40 in Poughkeepsie, 5pm.

Opening reception for ‘A Sackful of Seeds’ at Headstone Gallery in Kingston, 5pm.

Open Space Performance Workshop at the Arts Society of Kingston, 7pm.

Sun. 7/2

Local Knit and Crochet Circle. Bring your own project and join local knitters and crocheters to come together for Knit Circle at the Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Mon. 7/3

Opening Reception: Stuart Bigley – Turning 80: A Retrospective Exhibit at Unison Arts in New Paltz, 4pm.

Stitch N’ Bitch. Learn how to sew from the real experts in manufacturing at Made X Hudson in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Tues. 7/4

Esopus Artists (In-Person) at the Esopus Library, 1pm.

Woodstock Rock ‘n’ Wool Knitting & Crochet Meet Up at the Woodstock Public Library, 3pm.

Wed. 7/5

Paint and Sip (Wooden Pallet or Wooden Tray Event) at Mill House Brewing Company in Poughkeepsie, 5pm.

Family Fun Night: Vacation Mural at the Saugerties Public Library, 6:30pm.

Getting Crafty at the LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 6:30pm.