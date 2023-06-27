Thu. 6/29

Live Music at the Library. The Half Moon Quintet performs some of their favorite selections at the Town of Ulster Library in Kingston, 1pm.

Amadou Diallo + M’Bollo at Graveside Variety in Woodstock, 5pm.

The Flying Ivories. Rotating roster of the most sought-after performers in the country, hailing from Broadway to Vegas at Revel 32° in Poughkeepsie, 6pm.

Solaris Live Music Concert Series with Andre Ernst at the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 6pm.

James Taylor & His All-Star Band at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, 7:30pm.

Quinn Sullivan at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Walrus: The Beatles Jam Band at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

AC Diamond / Rager at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Jagged Little Thrill – The Alanis Experience at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Spiegeltent Presents: Caitlin Canty with Noam Pikelny at the Fisher Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 8pm.

Fri. 6/30

Barely Lace at the Rail Trail Cafe in Rosendale, 5:30pm.

Hiroya Tsukamoto at the Arts Society of Kingston, 7pm.

Little Wings / Ruby of Thanks / Wildflower at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Tigman from WPDH presents the First Annual Rock Against Child Abuse Benefit at The Loft at the Chance in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Tareback Trio at The Dutch in Saugerties, 7pm.

Jay Collins & The Northern Resistance at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Bella’s Bartok & Dust Bowl Faeries at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Friday Night Live – Salsa Night at Revel 32 in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Mushmouth at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Ondara: The Rebirth Tour at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

Nona Hendryx & The Nasty Gals. A tribute to Betty Davis at the Fisher Center Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 10pm.

WYLDE Summer Sounds: The Ballroom Thieves at WYLDE Hudson, 8pm.

Live Skull / The Giraffes / Sky Furrows at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

TRaPiK{e]L (Tropical) A night of Cumbia, Baile Funk, Latin, Dancehall, Afrobeat, Amapiano at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 9pm.

Spiegeltent Presents After Hours 2023: DJ Jonjon Battles at the Fisher Center Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 10pm.

Sat. 7/1

Chief Baba Neil Clarke African Rhythms. Free show featuring renowned percussionist Chief Baba Neil Clarke, who has extensively explored drumming traditions of the African Diaspora. Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, 11am.

Brunch: North County Band at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Lisa Klotz at the Rail Trail Cafe in Rosendale, 1pm.

Soulshine Festival. Featuring artists Michael Franti & Spearhead, Tank & The Bangas, Son Little and The Big Takeover, yoga, wellness, local, sustainable food, craft vendors and family-friendly activities at Arrowood Farms in Accord, 1pm.

International Reggae Day with Kenyatta “Culture” Hill in the Beer Garden at the Colony in Woodstock, 3pm.

Porch Music: Don Lowe at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 3pm.

Etran De L’Air at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 6pm.

Metal Church / Dystopica / Last Pharaoh at The Loft at the Chance in Poughkeepsie, 6pm.

Sea Moss / Rong / M Geddes Gengras / Autonomous Workers at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

David Gilmore Band at Lydia’s Cafe in Stone Ridge, 7pm.

Paper Sun: The Music of Traffic at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Pablo Ziegler Jazz Tango Trio at Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, 8pm.

Live at The Fillmore at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Midnight Ramble with Elizabeth & The Catapult at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

The Hot Sardines at the Fisher Center Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 10pm.

Primal Disco at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 9pm.

The Chris Macchia Band at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 9:30pm.

Spiegeltent Presents After Hours 2023: DJ Jonjon Battles at the Fisher Center Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 10pm.

Sun. 7/2

Brunch In The Garden Featuring Alex Mazur at the Colony in Woodstock, 11am.

Blues Brunch: Bennet Harris at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 11am.

Brunch: Sarah Perrotta at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Bearsville Folk Festival 2023. Folk and roots music in the park at Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, 1pm.

Afternoon Music on the Meadow: Brian Dewan at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 1pm.

Cuarteto Latinoamericano – Chamber Music. One of the world’s most renowned string quartets and, for forty years, the leading proponent of Latin American music for the genre. Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, 2:30pm.

Porch Music: Don Lowe at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 3pm.

Into the Woods. Spontaneous compositions by three master improvisors at the Rail Trail Cafe in Rosendale, 3pm.

Soul Purpose at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 5pm.

Live Music at Darlings in Tillson, 6pm.

Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

I Get Wild Plays the Music Of Talking Heads with Roche and Collins at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

D.light & the Intergalactic Ear Orchestra with Mikaela Davis & Ronnie Stone at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Midnight North at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

Mon. 7/3

The World Famous Colony Open Mic. Weekly open mic hosted by Brendon O’Shea with house guitar and piano available at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Allie Young / Glitter Skulls / Jaguardini / Evan Thomas at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Tues. 7/4

Open Mic at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Live Music at Darlings in Tillson, 6pm.

Wed. 7/5

R’n’B Supper Club with Shelley Levy at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 6:30pm.

Albert Bouchard’s Imaginos at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

Bonzie / Carlos Truly / Green Jellyfish at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Soul Patrol Featuring Harvey Citron at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Open Mic Night at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.