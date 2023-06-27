Thu. 6/29

Taking Strides: Walking for Your Health. Get outside, meet other people, and improve your fitness and well-being at our free weekly walking group Kingston Library, 9am.

Colonial Game Days. Step back in time and experience the world of colonial games and toys at the Persen House in Kingston, 10am.

Storytimes at the Saugerties Library, 10:30am.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Guitar at the Esopus Library, 3pm.

Naturalist Passport – Wetland Wonders. A family friendly hike along the shores of the Hudson River. We will be discovering the unique habitat of a freshwater wetland and learn about its importance in our ecosystems at Kingston Point Rotary Park, 3:30pm.

Block Heads Lego Club at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

Plant Circle. Come learn about plants and bring one to re-pot at Made X Hudson Shop in Catskill, 5pm.

Local History Talk: The Role of Women in Leisler’s Rebellion at the Hudson Area Library, 6pm.

Hudson Valley Horrors Roller Derby Bootcamp at Roller Magic in Hyde Park, 6:30pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Thursday Trivia Night at The Dutch in Saugerties, 7pm.

Fri. 6/30

Nature Walks with Minnewaska State Park Educator Nick Martin. A one mile walk on the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail and wander through Majestic Park at the Gardiner Library, 8am.

BeMoved Dance Class at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 9:30am.

Colonial Game Days. Step back in time and experience the world of colonial games and toys at the Persen House in Kingston, 10am.

Oyster Party at Catskill Mountain Moonshine in Saugerties, 3pm.

D&D at the Hurley Library, 4pm.

Jennifer Castle, When We Had Summer Author Presentation at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 5pm.

Line Dancing at Gardiner Brewing Company, 5pm.

Friday Night Paddle. Designed for intermediate paddlers. The tour will launch from Kingston Point Beach. Participants will have a chance to see eagles, osprey, turtles and other local wildlife at Kingston Point Beach, 5:30pm.

100th Birthday Jamboree. Food court, bouncy house, raffles, vendors, and music at the YWCA in Kingston, 6pm.

Yu-Gi-Oh at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Sound Bath at KinoSaito in Peekskill, 6pm.

Yu-Gi-Oh Advanced at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

FNM Commander at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Deep Listening Workshop Series: Into Spring Edition at the Lace Mill in Kingston, 7pm.

Friday Night Magic at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 7pm.

80’s Night Dance Party – Under the Tent at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 8pm.

Firework Extravaganza at Accord Speedway, no time specified.

Sat. 7/1

Good Morning Paddle at Kingston Point Beach, 9:30am.

Family Constellations at Marbletown Multi Arts, 9:30am.

Colonial Game Days. Step back in time and experience the world of colonial games and toys at the Persen House in Kingston, 10am.

Blueberry Picking. First day of Blueberry Picking, goes until July 23rd at Kelder’s Farm, 10am.

Summer Days. First day of picking for fresh fruits, vegetables, fun and farm treats in the Farmyard through August 31st at Kelder’s Farm, 10am.

Let Freedom Ring. Famous American music and an Independence Ceremony featuring readings of important speeches on American Independence at the Senate House in Kingston, 11am.

Intro to Birding. Learn how to use binoculars, apps for identifying species, and ways to get involved with the local birding club at the Kingston Library, 11am.

Chief Baba Neil Clarke: African Rhythms at Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, 11am.

African Dance at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 11:30am.

HMGS NextGen Miniature Wargaming Event: The Siege of Fort William Henry at Gardiner Library, 12:30pm.

Board Game Cafe at Gardiner Library, 12:30pm.

Improv Workshop at the Kingston Library, 2pm.

Second Chance Book Club at the Kingston Library, 2pm.

Old Fashioned Fireworks at Town Field in Highland, 6pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm, 6pm.

Hudson Valley English Dance. Colonial dancing taught and called by Helen White and Carl Levine to the music of local musicians, Tiddly Pom at the Reformed Church of Port Ewen, 7:30pm.

Sun. 7/2

Foraging & Medicinal Plant Walks with Dina Falconi at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 10am.

Discussion with D&H Historian Bill Merchant on the Solaris. Hop aboard the Hudson River Maritime Museum’s solar powered boat, Solaris for a discussion about the many industrial activities that were concentrated on the upper Rondout Creek in the 19th century at the D&H Canal Historical Society, 12:30pm.

Community-led Commander Sundays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm.

Taking Root: Immigrant Stories from the Hudson Valley. Storytellers guide you through their immigration experiences and share what it truly means to take root at the Reher Center for Immigrant Culture and History in Kingston, 1pm.

Summer Reading Kick-Off with Karen Pillsworth on the Lawn. Come hear traditional, and not-so-traditional tales, like Henny Penny, The 3 Pigs and the Rondout Lighthouse, and Maisy Mamook and the Hula Hoop at Hurley Library in Kingston, 1:30pm.

Out Loud Hudson Valley Summer Tea Dance Series at Locust Grove Brewing Company in Milton, 4pm.

Gisela Stromeyer: Poem Journeys. A journey through the landscape of our inner world, our feelings, concerns, our love and wisdom using Stromeyer’s book Just Like That, Poems, Paintings and Practices as a guide at the Rail Trail Cafe in Rosendale, 6pm.

Commander Madness Sunday at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

TSL’s Golden Anniversary at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, 6pm.

Mon. 7/3

Monday Mile Walking Club at the Hurley Library, 11:30am.

Writers Group at the Reformed Church of New Paltz, 12:30pm.

LGBTQIA+ Solidarity for Middle Schoolers at the LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 4pm.

Magic the Gathering Draft at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

Magic the Gathering: Modern Mondays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Kung Fu at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 7pm.

Tues. 7/4

Children’s Story Hour at the Kingston Library, 10:30am.

Independence Day. Reenactors portray the daily life of these colonists through cooking, woodworking, blacksmithing, farming, and more at Clermont State Historic Site in Germantown, 11am.

Saugerties Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks at Cantine Field in Saugerties, 11am, fireworks at 10pm.

Writer’s Group. Share recent work and exchange feedback with other writers at Kingston Library in the First Floor Meeting Space, 11am.

Community Acupuncture Clinic at the Hudson Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 12:30pm.

Scrabble at the Saugerties Library, 1pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Kingston July Fourth Celebration. Food, music and activities at T.R. Gallo Park, 4pm.

Fiction and Personal Narrative Workshop with Nancy Kline at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

Tuesday Write-Ins at the Woodstock Public Library, 5pm.

Between the Lines: YA Book Club at the Olive Free Library, 6pm.

Trivia Break Tuesdays with Andre at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6:30pm.

4th of July Fireworks Spectacular at the Walkway Over the Hudson in Poughkeepsie, 6:30pm.

4th of July Sunset Sightseeing Cruise at Hudson River Cruises in Kingston, 8pm.

Wed. 7/5

Children’s Story Hour at the Kingston Library, 10:30am.

Mah Jongg, Mexican Train and Scrabble Group Meet Up at Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Anime Club at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 4pm.

Wargaming Wednesdays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6pm.

Draft Night: March of the Machines at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Gayme Night at the LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 4pm.

Learn-to-Play with Sprites and Dice at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.