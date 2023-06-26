After months of exploring alternate locations due to a renovation project, the Kingston High School (KHS) Class of 2023 had their graduation ceremony at Dietz Stadium after all. The ceremony was held on Friday, June 23.

Under intermittent rain, approximately 450 students received their diplomas. Principal Kirk P. Reinhardt made introductions and class president Dylan Amaro welcomed his classmates, family and friends. Speakers included valedictorian Mary Zou and salutatorian Eleanor O’Dwyer. Ulster County Chamber of Commerce Director of Membership Jessica Davis gave the commencement address and Marvin Elliott presented the class farewell. Diplomas were awarded by superintendent Dr. Paul J. Padalino and board president Steven Spicer.