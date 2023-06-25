On Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 2:08 a.m., Saugerties Police responded to 485 Band Camp Rd after a report of a male at the door with a gun. As a result of an investigation by responding officers, 58-year-old Marc Stonehouse had pointed a 12-gauge-shotgun at two of his neighbors. Stonehouse was taken into custody at the scene without incident. He was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters on the Felony of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree and two Misdemeanor charges of Menacing with a firearm in the 2nd Degree. Stonehouse was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court, where he was released on his own recognizance. Stonehouse is scheduled to reappear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on a later date to answer his charges. Saugerties Police were assisted at the scene by deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and Troopers from the New York State Police.