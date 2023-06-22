The Ulster County Climate Corps, a paid summer internship program initiated by County Executive Jen Metzger, kicked off this week to begin work on seven climate projects in in six different County government departments. The intern projects will help advance the County Executive’s climate agenda. The program kicked off this week with a presentation from County Executive Metzger outlining the importance of the work and expectations of the program.

The Climate Corps interns are assigned to County departments to help implement the County’s climate and sustainability initiatives, including the Departments of Budget & Innovation, Economic Development, Information Services, Emergency Management, Public Works, and the Executive’s Office. The seven Corps projects align with Executive Metzger’s Executive Order, issued soon after she took office in January, which sets the most aggressive climate targets of any County in New York State.

The Climate Corps initiative comes at a crucial juncture when Ulster County is strategically positioning itself to leverage the advantages of a green economy. The County aims to attract new investments and job opportunities in various sectors, such as manufacturing, the building sector, transportation, and renewable energy, among others. County Executive Metzger has prioritized the establishment of a Workforce Innovation Center for the Green Economy in partnership with Ulster BOCES, SUNY Ulster, and SUNY New Paltz, and recently announced plans to locate the center at iPark 87, the former IBM campus in the Town of Ulster, which will house multiple businesses operating in the green economy. These businesses are projected to generate thousands of family-sustaining jobs in the coming years.

The Climate Corps is part of a broader effort to recruit and cultivate the next generation of climate-conscious County employees reflecting the talents and diversity of the Ulster County community. As part of the Climate Corps program, interns will gain professional and practical experience in local government, supplemented by skill-based training and education on topics related to the environment, project management, and public administration. The interns will also have opportunities to participate in community engagement and field work. Climate Corps internships pay $17 an hour.

The seven Climate Corps projects are: