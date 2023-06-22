As brushes dance on canvas, they often weave tales that transcend the boundaries of mere pigments and patterns to illustrate the ineffable. This summer, three renowned artists, Brenda Goodman, Julie Heffernan, and Elisa Jensen, invite us to delve into a fascinating exploration of the notion of “self”. In an upcoming exhibition titled “SELF: Portraits + Places”, they skillfully unravel the complexities of identity, each through their unique artistic lens.

The exhibition, curated by Melinda Stickney-Gibson, opens this Saturday, June 24 with an opening reception at 4pm, and runs through August 6 at the Woodstock Byrdcliffe Guild in Woodstock.

Brenda Goodman brings to life the authenticity of personal narratives through her self-portraits. Known for her honest representation of the artist’s existence, Goodman’s work reflects a personal, unembellished viewpoint of the self. Her art is devoid of any romanticized notions, serving as a poignant testimony to her experience as an artist.

Contrasting Goodman’s approach, Julie Heffernan depicts the “self” using elaborate allegories. Through incredibly detailed and intricate artworks, Heffernan echoes her environmental concerns. Her self-portrait, designed as a symbol representing humanity, offers a visually stunning perspective on humanity’s place in the world we inhabit today. Initially striking in their beauty, a deeper inspection reveals the undercurrent of thoughtful critique lacing her work.

Elisa Jensen offers a different perspective yet, choosing to manifest “self” through the subtle representation of daily life. Her art, featuring intimate views of interiors, garden corners, or apartment window views, conveys a sense of familiar tranquility. Jensen’s works serve as silent reminders of the personal resonance in our lived spaces, the objects we surround ourselves with, and the meaning they hold to us.

“SELF: Portraits + Places” promises an engaging exploration of selfhood through the perspectives of three gifted artists. More details can be found at woodstockguild.org.