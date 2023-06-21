Thu. 6/22

The Phenomenon. This explosive documentary is the most credible examination of the global mystery and cover-up involving UFOs. With shocking testimony from high-ranking government officials, and NASA astronauts at the Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, 5pm.

The Addams Family Musical at the Phoenicia Playhouse, 7pm.

The Daily Show Writers Comedy Tour at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Grateful Dead Meet Up at the Movies at the Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.

Fri. 6/23

Round The Bend Theatre Presents a Reading of One Good Tree by Robert Barnett at the Morton Memorial Library in Rhinecliff, 7pm.

The Addams Family Musical at the Phoenicia Playhouse, 7pm.

Sharkey and His Pals: When Sea Lions Were Stars of Show Business 1907-1958 at the D&H Canal Historical Society in High Falls, 7pm.

Monty Python’s Spamalot at Woodstock Playhouse, 7:30pm.

Illinois. Sufjan Stevens’s 2005 concept album Illinois is transformed into a full-length theatrical performance with a cast of virtuosic dancers, singers, and musicians at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Bard College in Annandale-On-Hudson, 7:30pm.

Hamlet Meets Batman Dinner Theater Experience Event. Brought to you by the Epiphany Shakespeare Company, this thrilling night of comedy and tragedy in the greatest play of all time promises to be an unforgettable experience at Revel 32 in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Fiddler on the Roof at The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Sat. 6/24

School’s Out! Live Improv Show for kids 6-10 yrs old. Adapted from our popular shows for adults, the live interactive improv show designed especially for kids takes place at Boughton Place in Highland, 4pm.

A Reading and Conversation About Transition With Lucy Sante for Pride Month. The renowned author and scholar discusses her 2022 Vanity Fair article about her transition with author and professor Jason S. Wrench at the Rosendale Theatre, 2pm.

Indian Theater: Native Performance, Art, and Self-Determination since 1969. Opening reception for the first large-scale exhibition of its kind to center performance and theater as an origin point for the development of contemporary art by Native American, First Nations, Inuit, and Alaska Native artists at the CCS Hessel Museum of Art at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 2pm.

Hudson Valley Improv for Kids at Boughton Place in Highland, 4pm.

Round The Bend Theatre presents Gem Exchange by Brent Buell at Saugerties Public Library, 6pm.

Alte Cocker Comedy Show. Celebrating Aging Series presents an exclusive line-up of NYC’s funniest comics at the Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

The Addams Family Musical at the Phoenicia Playhouse, 7pm.

Monty Python’s Spamalot at Woodstock Playhouse, 7:30pm.

Into The Flames! The Improv Mastery Showcase. What happens when a group of improvisors have to come up with an entire show in 30 minutes? Find out at Boughton Place in Highland, 7:30pm.

Eric Neumann at Mahoney’s Irish Pub and Restaurant in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

A Very Good Comedy Show at the Tinker Street Tavern in Woodstock, 8pm.

Fiddler on the Roof at The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck, 8pm.

Grateful Dead Meet Up at the Movies at the Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.

Sun. 6/25

The Addams Family Musical at the Phoenicia Playhouse, 2pm.

Fiddler on the Roof at The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck, 3pm.

The Vagina Monologues Performance to Benefit Planned Parenthood of Greater New York at the Rosendale Theatre, 4pm.

Playback Theatre – To Your Health with Judy Swallow. Telling a story from your life and having it “played back;” A healthy, fun, creative, and shared experience at Marbletown Arts at the KIVA in Stone Ridge, 7pm.

Illinois at Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Bard College in Annandale-On-Hudson, 7:30pm.

Monty Python’s Spamalot at Woodstock Playhouse, 7:30pm.

Mon. 6/26

Tangerine (2015) at the Blackbird Cafe & Info Shop in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Tues. 6/27

Macario (1960) at the Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, 8pm.

Wed. 6/28

Matinee Movies – Book to Movie: The Help at Olive Free Library, 1pm.

Born in Flames (1983) at the Blackbird Cafe & Info Shop in Kingston, 7:30pm.