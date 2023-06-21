There’s no “toil and trouble” when it comes to this cinematic brew, as Oscar-winning duo Frances McDormand and Joel Coen step into the spotlight at Upstate Films for a presentation of The Tragedy of Macbeth. Their appearance as part of the June membership drive for Rhinebeck’s Starr theater promises a blend of Shakespearean intrigue and expert filmmaking from household names in cinema.

This fundraising event features both a film screening and Q&A session with the renowned auteur and actress. The movie features the familiar tale of a Scottish lord, played by Denzel Washington, and his ambitious wife, brought to life by McDormand. Persuaded by witches’ prophecies, they plot to ascend to the Scottish throne. Coen’s film is a black-and-white tour de force, invoking the aesthetics of Kurosawa and film noir, carried forward by a strong supporting cast.

Whether you’re a seasoned film lover or a novice wanting to delve into the depths of Shakespearean drama, this event offers a truly unique opportunity to connect with the minds behind the modern reimagining of this classic tale. Even as our area’s reputation as a hotbed of cinematic goings-on continues to rise, this visit from A-list Hollywood talent will be a rare treat for those lucky few in attendance.

The fundraising event will take place at Starr Cinema on Wednesday, June 21, at 6:30pm. At press time, less than two dozen tickets remained at $200 apiece, with free and discounted rates (as well as a post-film reception) available for some members (arranged via email).