Interviews to fill the hole created by Dan Torres on the New Paltz Town Council have already begun, but now there is a deadline. While Torres announced an early resignation last month, the end date was not specified at that time. At the June 15 council meeting, Torres confirmed that the meeting on August 17 would be the last for the current deputy supervisor. Neil Bettez has already announced that Alex Baer will take up on duties of deputy supervisor. The remaining council members will appoint someone to replace Torres until voters can pick a permanent replacement, which due to the timing of this announcement will not be until November, 2024.