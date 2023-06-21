The May Central Hudson bill for heat came to more than $7,000, buildings and grounds superintendent Greg Chorvas reported at the regular meeting of the Saugerties Town Board on Wednesday, June 14. The billing statement said that the town used over 4,000 cubic feet of gas utilized, “and we’ve never used more than 80 in any given period of time.”

When he contacted Central Hudson, the representative said that the bill was human error, Chorvas said. “I can’t prove it, but I think this is the same thing we had with the electric meters last year.”

Chorvas acknowledged that the price of electricity had gone up. “We had a similar occurrence at the Malden Firehouse, where we got a bill for almost $9,000, and they used the wrong equation.” Chorvas reached out to a collection company that the town has used before, “but their rates were astronomical.”