As the end of the school year approaches, Saugerties Police chief Joseph Sinagra had advice for residents at the Town Board meeting on Wednesday, June 14: “Please keep your cars locked so we don’t have a rash of car entries. I won’t call them car break-ins, because whenever you have these incidents…nobody’s car is ever broken into. [People] leave their cars unlocked and kids will walk down the street and just check the door handles. If your car happens to be unlocked, it’s an opportunity for them to rummage through your car and take your loose change, or your laptop or anything else you keep in your vehicle.”

Sinagra also reminded motorists that as the summer season approaches, there will be a lot of kids out on the streets or in activities at Cantine Field for baseball and soccer events, and that drivers should be especially careful. “Please watch your speed. I’ve gotten a lot of complaints on Washington Avenue — and I’m putting details out there early in the morning and late in the afternoon; that seems to be the two peak times — but I’m getting a lot of complaints all over town about speeding vehicles, so we’re cracking down on that.”

Police firearms training at the Saugerties Fish and Game Club has drawn some complaints from neighbors, according to Sinagra. This training is important for the safety of the officers and the public, he said, asking for forbearance from the public.