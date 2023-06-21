Thu. 6/22

Slow Stitch Club. Quilt, knit, crochet, felt, sew, embroider while enjoying some “me time” and socializing at the Gardiner Ali Brady, 10:30am.

Adult Craft Night at the Town of Ulster Public Library, 5pm.

Hodgepodge Collage at Chromatic Studios in Kingston, 6pm.

Family Constellation Workshop with Jadina Lilien at Marbletown Arts at the KIVA in Stone Ridge, 6pm.

In the Gallery – Sean Nixon – “Lines that Speak” Meet the Artist at the Rosendale Theatre, 7pm.

Fri. 6/23

Knitting Group at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

Photography, “Transparency,” and the 19th-century view. This guided walk and lecture led by Professor Laurie Dahlberg will invite participants to consider photography’s impact on 19th century culture at Olana State Historic Site in Hudson, 4pm.

Sat. 6/24

Plein Air at Southlands Foundation Horse Farm. Painters, sketchers and photographers are welcome to create on the beautiful grounds of the historic Southlands riding farm in Rhinebeck, 8 am.

Rhinebeck Crafts Festival 2023. Celebration of all things handmade which includes unique contemporary craft and art, gourmet specialty foods, tastings from Hudson Valley distilleries and wineries, craft demonstrations and more at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck, 10am.

SELF: Portraits + Places at the Woodstock Byrdcliffe Guild, 4pm.

Sema: A Devotional Gathering with Sufi Master Cem Baba. A devotional ceremony inspired by the Sufi tradition that includes improvised live music and whirling dance meditation at Marbletown Arts at the KIVA in Stone Ridge, 7pm.

Sun. 6/25

Stained Glass Suncatcher Workshop for Beginners and Intermediates at Willow Deep Studio in High Falls, 10:30am.

Local Knit and Crochet Circle. Bring your own project and join local knitters and crocheters to come together for Knit Circle at the Gardiner Library, 1pm.

A Conversation with Rebecca Belmore, Nicholas Galanin, and Candice Hopkins. Performances and artist talks presented by the Center for Curatorial Studies and Center for Indigenous Studies at the CCS Bard Hessel Museum of Art at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 2pm.

June Exhibition Reception at the Arts Society of Kingston, 3pm.

1 WTC – Opening Reception. Local artist Tanner Simon paints striking reflections of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks at Mothership Gallery in Woodstock, 6pm.

Tues. 6/27

Woodstock Rock ‘n’ Wool Knitting & Crochet Meet Up at the Woodstock Public Library, 3pm.