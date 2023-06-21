The views and opinions expressed in our letters section are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Hudson Valley One. You can submit a letter to the editor here.

Letter guidelines:

Hudson Valley One welcomes letters from its readers. Letters should be fewer than 300 words and submitted by noon on Monday. Our policy is to print as many letters to the editor as possible. As with all print publications, available space is determined by ads sold. If there is insufficient space in a given issue, letters will be approved based on established content standards. Points of View will also run at our discretion.

Although Hudson Valley One does not specifically limit the number of letters a reader can submit per month, the publication of letters written by frequent correspondents may be delayed to make room for less-often-heard voices, but they will all appear on our website at hudsonvalleyone.com. All letters should be signed and include the author’s address and telephone number.

Addressing accusations

First, I am a lifelong registered Democrat. In 2015 and 2017 I was unsuccessful at my attempt for support at the Democratic caucus, I tried. Then I WAS APPROACED by two other parties to run on their tickets, I accepted the opportunity. I am resourceful.

Second, transparency and excessive use of executive session. As supervisor, I have increased transparency in town government. We have an updated website with drop boxes full of pertinent documents currently available for both the planning and town boards; along with minutes and zoom recordings. Town Board agendas are available at least three days prior to meetings, with links on the agenda to relative information, when available. Town Board members are constantly forwarded information that I receive, ad nauseum according to some. Fifteen years ago, Town Board members, did not have HIPPA restrictions, or other employee privacy awareness matters in place as we do today. As for executive sessions, they are required by law when addressing litigation, personnel matters along with five other criteria. I abide by the law, and I provide information in a transparent manner.

Third, I will always take the high road, as Michelle Obama said, “When they go low, we go high.” Continue with me on the high road for another two years, by voting for me in the Democratic primary on June 27th.

Marybeth Majestic, Supervisor

Town of Gardiner

Support Veitch, Lover and Ratcliff

New honest leadership begins with a vote for Linda Lover, Michael Veitch and Bennet Ratcliff in Woodstock.

John Jordan

Woodstock

Please give William Murray your vote at the Democratic primary

Dear Village of New Paltz,

I’m writing to endorse, wholeheartedly, the candidacy for the Ulster County Legislature, District 20 of my husband, William Wheeler Murray (or, as I have occasionally introduced him, the “other” Bill Murray). I couldn’t be prouder of the work he has done and will continue to do on behalf of our beloved New Paltz, and I’m confident you won’t find a harder working or more qualified candidate to represent the village’s interests at the county level. This is especially crucial in a year when so many county legislators have vacated their seats. Bill has the experience, both locally and with the county, to serve exemplarily from day one, should you choose to support him.

Bill and I moved to New Paltz just over 20 years ago, in anticipation of the birth of our twins. He had researched and found this amazing town, whose excellent schools, beautiful setting and just-right size made us fall for it and never look back, despite the distance our new home was from the arts world that had brought us together. Bill found a way to contribute to our new community almost immediately by offering his assistance to former Mayor Jason West when West was performing the first same-sex marriages in the state and needed a suit, which Bill found for him, and by consulting with West on media outreach. Other chances to serve New Paltz arose, and Bill always stepped up, because that’s what he does. He has brought creativity, perseverance, energy and insight to each opportunity, whether as a volunteer on both the village and the Ulster County planning boards; as an elected official to the Village Board of Trustees; or as a team leader on projects ranging from the 800-person playground build to working to save the Joseph Wyncoop house, now the Dr. Margaret Wade-Lewis Black History Cultural Center, from demolition. Bill introduced and got passed the village’s important fire sprinkler law for new construction and worked with then-New York State Senator Jen Metzger to increase the volunteer firefighter service award. His proven track record also includes the creation of a community check-in program to keep home-bound seniors from feeling isolated during the darkest days of the pandemic. To a broad range of issues, Bill brings his determination to find solutions and a willingness, always, to work collaboratively and to work hard. The fact that Bill became a New Paltz volunteer interior firefighter eight years ago suggests the depth of his commitment to the people (and rescued pets, too) of New Paltz.

Bill knows what the work of the county legislature entails; what’s more, he has the support of people who also know what the work entails and who know that he’d be a worthy and effective legislator for the Village of New Paltz, District 20. Now, he needs your support. Please give William Murray your vote at the Democratic primary on Tuesday, June 27. Thank you!

June Omura Wheeler

New Paltz

Change is good. Vote for Ratcliff, Lover and Veitch

Margaret Mead wrote, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful committed individuals can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.”

On June 15, dozens of concerned citizens came together at the library board meeting to make sure drag story time would happen on June 17, as scheduled. They had only three complaints from the public! This event was a wonderful display of love and fun from two talented gorgeous Queens who performed and read to hundreds of neighbors, families and children dressed in sparkles and tutus. It was fabulous!

To think events like this are being targeted and cancelled throughout the U.S.! We’re living in dangerous times where rainbow Pride displays are being removed from stores, teachers and librarians are resigning, books are being banned while bullies and bigots in political power crave control as they decide who has rights.

LGTBQ+ people make up only a fraction of the population, but they all have many relatives and friends. Gender expression and sexual identity issues aren’t going away. In our community women still face sexual harassment. Blacks still hear racial slurs. Gays are stigmatized. Is this who we are?

Being LGBTQ+, black or female is NOT a choice. Being human, kind, accepting and supportive are choices. Civil behavior must be a priority for a healthy environment. Woodstock is known around the world to be a good hearted, friendly, safe town advocating nonviolence and love, promoting openness and tolerance.

We need to recognize, respond and report arrogance, injustice and misinformation whenever it arises. Doing nothing should not be an option. I believe a good start for Woodstock would be new leadership. Change is good. Vote for Ratcliff, Lover and Veitch.

Pat Horner

Willow

I support Tm Hunter for supervisor

Over the past ten years, I have seen Gardiner change from a leader in green, environmentally sensitive land use protection, to a free for all of under regulated and unpermitted development.

The Awosting Club, Jellystone Park, Wildflower, proposed expansions in the CLI, subdivisions and driveways on the Ridge and throughout our town. These developments threaten our homes, our neighborhoods and the beautiful and unique quality of life we all enjoy in Gardiner. They must be controlled before even more is lost.

In the face of these unprecedented challenges, Tim Hunter has stepped forward to challenge the status quo and start, once again, to enforce our land use regulations and protect our neighborhoods from the over development that so clearly jeopardizes them.

He has shown, in a tough, no-holds-barred, elbow-jabbing primary campaign, to show courtesy, intelligence and inclusiveness. Tim listens to residents and his team, understands the issues and will lead the Town Board back to the time when the board protected its residents and their neighborhoods.

Please join me and so many other steadfast Gardiner Democrats in supporting Tim Hunter for the Democratic Party nomination for supervisor of the Town of Gardiner.

Vote for Tim Hunter June 27!

Matthew Bialecki, AIA

Former Gardiner Town Board Member

Marc Molinaro isn’t bothered by climate change

Marc Molinaro doesn’t seem much bothered by the haze blotting out the Ridge, the stench of burning wood or his trouble breathing the foul air. He says, it’s too soon to politicize the smoke by lecturing about climate change. Maybe we should wait for Armageddon and the world goes up in flames before talking about climate change. Molinaro believes party propaganda while the rest of us realize our world is in trouble.

Hal Chorny

Gardiner

I fully support the re-election of Mike Ivino for town councilman

I am writing in support of Michael Ivino, candidate for re-election to position of town councilman 2023. I have personally known Mike for the past five years and have witnessed first-hand his commitment and dedication to upholding our community. His leadership within the town, as well as local fire departments, is unrivaled by comparison. He commits every hour of every day to developing an impressive first responder team and responding to calls for help. As a local ER nurse of 15 years, I fully recognize the level of service this type of work demands.

Mike has also been a significant pillar of support for my son over these past years and continues to support him in his new role as a Saugerties town police officer. I am grateful for Mike’s influence and dedication in curating local youth who take an interest in EMS and community service. Without guys like him, we would not have a next generation ready to respond to the call.

Lastly, I am proud to consider Mike a friend of home-grown constitution, who stands for inclusion and progress. He prioritizes maintaining the uniqueness of our small town while curating a future full of opportunity. Mike is an exceptional representation of our little town’s heart and will continue to uphold a place to call home that can keep up with today’s rapidly evolving generations.

For these reasons I fully support the re-election of Mike for town councilman.

Kathryn Maceyak-Harries

Saugerties

Tim Hunter for supervisor

I love and respect my neighbors and friends who volunteer their time for the Gardiner Democratic Committee, and I am actually personally indebted to their brilliant chairman, Tom Kruglinski, for his generous help regarding a personal matter. It pains me to see so much unnecessary negativity tossed around on social media, creating much harm. But despite knowing the consequences, I would be morally negligent if I did not honor my conscience and speak my truth: I am compelled to disagree with the committee’s endorsement for supervisor.

When Tim Hunter first wrote to me saying he wanted to run for supervisor, I was uncertain. But in recent weeks, I have witnessed him grow into the leader that he aspires to be. He has quickly become more confident and articulate. His corny sense of humor has become polished. About his opponent, Tim quipped, “Marybeth is running on her record. I am running on her record TOO.”

Malice is not motivating Tim, but rather his conviction that the community needs change now. I have come to believe he’s right. Also, significantly, Tim has steered clear of abuse on social media, and his campaign has been energetic, optimistic and fun.

One of Tim’s characteristics remains immutable: he is a man without a trace of meanness. I know that he resigned from the Gardiner Democratic Committee because of disagreements, but I’ve never heard him say a single negative thing about any of the other members, even in the face of attacks on him. Tim is annoyingly stoic.

Tim has stated that he is committed to work with the Dusinberre Road residents near the CLI zone to find sensible limitations that will make our quality of life better. I believe he is the candidate who can finally get it done, and for that reason, he has won my energetic support.

It’s also powerful that Tim has gained the endorsement of four Gardiner Town Board members — three former and one current: Bill Richards, Janet Kern, Matt Bialecki and Carol Richman. They are all battle-scarred political heavyweights, and their courage to support Tim and oppose the committee’s endorsed candidate weighs mightily. They are not to be lightly dismissed.

Finally, Tim has four adopted children that he has raised all alone since his wife passed a few years ago. They already know his parental devotion, and now they can also see his political courage — as does our Gardiner community.

Tim deserves all of our support. Only he is committed to enforcing town laws without favoritism. As a longtime veteran of political action on Dusinberre Road, I know exactly what is required, and I am urging all Gardiner Democrats to support Tim.

Tim deserves this chance. VOTE FOR TIM HUNTER!

Samuel Cristler

Gardiner

Kudos and thanks

Heartfelt thanks to Opus 40, Upstate Films and of course the Rebbe and Rebbetzin of Ulster County, Mandy Patinkin and his delightful Katherine for an amazing one-of-a-kind evening under the stars.

To view such a classic film as The Princess Bride with the personal memories of Mandy and Katherine was incredible. The Andre the Giant anecdotes were priceless and illuminating.

Well organized, thankfully, with amazing locally made pierogies and a well-behaved crowd made for a very memorable experience.

I have always wanted Mandy Patinkin (cornea transplant-recipient) to be my guest speaker at my Ulster County Legislature organ donation awareness event, but couldn’t bring myself to approach him in that lovely setting. Maybe we will cross paths again, I hope.

This night bodes well for future Opus 40 events. Thanks again to all!

Butch & Barrie Dener

New Paltz

Vote for the incumbents Leeanne Thornton and Mike Ivino

There is an old adage that says: “Don’t try to fix something that’s not broken” and it is that advice that I address today.

The Saugerties Town Board’s report card for the last several years has been A+ and in my book that indicates that they are doing an exemplary job in addressing the business of the town.

So, on June 27th when you step into the booth on primary day, please remember the old but still very true adage, and vote for the incumbents Leeanne Thornton and Mike Ivino.

Susan Puretz

Saugerties

Dysphoria is confusion

In response to Donzello Berelli’s letter of May 24 entitled “Got dysphoria,” I agree that gender dysphoria has somehow gotten hijacked and conflated from what used to be the common self-consciousness and awkwardness of pre-puberty and puberty youth into a strange and scientifically unexplained state of confusion as to whether they’re a boy or girl.

As Donzello points out, Mother Nature doesn’t make mistakes. Much more importantly, God, the creator of our human race, NEVER makes mistakes. Man and woman were created that way since the beginning of the human race, for the sole purpose of the creation and expansion of the human race — it’s God’s natural order. Two married or unmarried men cannot possibly carry out this natural order, and neither can two married or unmarried women. The LGBTQ community only represents 7.2% of our country and transgenders are well under 1%. If God’s natural order was a “mistake,” then these percentages would be very different. The vast majority of our population would be the LGBTQ community and transgenders, and would be considered normal and standard behaviors with an extremely small percentage of heterosexuals being considered “abnormal” or “unnatural.”

Look at the serious side effects of unnatural bodily mutilations pointed out by Donzello. It’s bad enough that these could happen to mature adults making this drastic sex change decision from supposedly sound minds. But, as I pointed out last week, a child, say the age of 4, 7 or 10 years of age, is in no mature mental state to even begin to know what this is all about. And, to think there are “parents” out there who prematurely encourage and support children to go forward with this serious, irreversible life-altering surgery, it’s inconceivable. Equally unconscionable are the medical “professionals” who aggressively push this transformation onto naive, impressionable, and unknowing young children, all for the money they can make from such expensive transformations. They pretend to have the children’s best interests at heart when their primary motivations are their wallets and bank accounts.

At well under 1%, how can this bodily mutilation be considered rational, logical, or normal?

John N. Butz

Modena

In support of Tim Hunter for Gardiner supervisor

Over the past decade, Gardiner’s growth has exploded, with seasonal visitors nearly doubling its population. But despite resulting fiscal success, community tensions have increased.

After speaking with Tim Hunter, who is running for supervisor in Gardiner’s Democratic Primary, I know that he is the person to move Gardiner forward. Tim has been committed to Gardiner’s Democratic Party for decades. His ideas exhibit brilliance and innovation and he listens with respect.

For example, Tim asks: why place a cell tower on some of Gardiner’s most valued scenic land where it degrades the view of the Ridge and scenic byways? Instead, why not hire an engineer to determine the BEST location for cell coverage and, if necessary, purchase land to site the tower. (Instead, with the siting of the tower on North Mountain Road, Gardiner likely needs yet another tower to provide adequate coverage.) Tim also notes: the environment of the Shawangunk Ridge, with its unique biodiversity clearly and eloquently described in Gardiner’s 2008 comprehensive plan AND zoning code, is being incrementally eroded by development, despite local laws to protect it.

Tim’s other plans for the town are equally in harmony with the majority of public opinion, and reflect a needed sea-change in local politics. He suggests: we must require a protocol for Town Board meetings so that public comment is both respectfully heard AND considered. Also, complaints of zoning code violations, such as excessive noise or unpermitted development, should be addressed using the process clearly set forth by the NYS Attorney General for documenting and responding to complaints. Enforcement of speed limits on roads leading to Gardiner’s light industrial district can be achieved with correct technology and oversight. Gardiner’s hamlet can flourish by promoting its accessibility and beautification so that it achieves the caché of nearby towns like Hudson. This includes making biking safer on local roads so that people can, for example, ride to a cafe in the hamlet or a farmstand without fearing for their lives.

So many of these infrastructure improvements can be done through readily available grant money. But, Tim notes, Gardiner needs a grant writer to identify grants and apply! Imagine too, a Volunteer Citizen Corp to serve residents who need a helping hand, whether it’s to help a senior citizen with a handyman project or to provide a nourishing meal. And town hall can serve as a location for culturally enriching events.

There is no question that Tim Hunter, a widower who has single-handedly raised a family of four adopted children, has the tenacity and passion to lead Gardiner upwards to the next level. He is progressive — a Democrat’s Democrat. He deserves your vote for Gardiner town supervisor in the Democratic primary.

Carol Richman

Gardiner

Marybeth Majestic can be trusted to continue Gardiner’s work on climate change

Recently, Gardiner was subjected to highly polluted air because of wildfires that can be attributed to an extremely uncharacteristic long period of heat and drought, which made a forest area a tinderbox for lightning strikes. When we can’t breathe the air outside, it should compel us to elect leaders who address climate change at the local level. That is why I support Marybeth Majestic for the position of Gardiner town supervisor.

With Marybeth as our town supervisor, Gardiner has joined a Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) program, installed an EV charging station, planted over 680 trees, entered a contract with NYPA to convert our streetlamps to dimmable, dark-sky compliant LED lamps, introduced recycling at Majestic Park, developed climate resiliency and climate emergency plans, and accomplished much more to inventory and reduce Gardiner’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Also, I want to touch briefly here on Gardiner’s recent enrollment into the CCA program’s 100% renewable energy option sourced from New York energy suppliers. There was some vocal opposition from Gardinerites about enrolling in this program, but Supervisor Majestic and the Town Board BRAVELY chose to move forward because it was the right thing to do for Gardinerite’s electricity bills, our planet and for local energy resiliency. Many people don’t understand why local climate resiliency or supporting 100% renewable energy from New York is important. Let the United States Department of Energy explain here, “Creating energy in your own state can help with energy resiliency because it provides a more reliable source of energy. This is because the energy is generated locally and is less likely to be affected by disruptions in other states or countries.”

Gardiner Democrats, make sure you get out and vote on primary day for Marybeth Majestic. She is the Democratic candidate we can trust to continue Gardiner’s critical work on climate change.

Kimberly Mayer

Gardiner

Dear Gardiner:

As I write this, early voting has begun for the Democratic primary for supervisor of Gardiner. I would like to thank all of you who have voted for me, are about to vote for me, or have invited me into your homes, yards or hearts.

You have a special place in my heart too. When we come together, we will be able to build a better community and town. For these last few months, I have knocked on hundreds and hundreds of doors, made countless phone calls and sent out many emails and texts — all with the goal of enabling you to see who I am, and my positive vision for a more inclusive, sympathetic, transparent, responsible and responsive relationship between the town and the people. I’ve heard that anything worth anything is worth fighting for — and this is definitely worth it.

Gardiner is worth fighting for: the Ridge, the farms, the biodiversity; the natural beauty and, of course, the people.

Our little town is nothing short of magic. And although change is inevitable, we must always ensure that it does not irrevocably harm the very unique character of our little soon-to-be three stoplight town.

When you go to vote, remember that a vote for me is a vote for Gardiner. My campaign is built around one simple premise: That all of us are smarter than any one of us. When our voices matter, we feel encouraged to offer our contributions. The results will be more effective, more immediate and help to keep Gardiner Gardiner.

Tim Hunter

Democratic Candidate for Gardiner Supervisor

Tim4Gardiner.com

Support for Bill McKenna

I have never met Bennet Ratcliff. While I try to understand the world from which he has emerged, and his role therein, I note that I have known Bill McKenna for over 30 years. Though I have not always agreed with Bill, he has proven during that course of time, to be someone who tirelessly works to serve the Woodstock community. I am voting for Bill McKenna.

Erik Holmlin

Woodstock

Easy decision — Bill, Laura and Anula

When it comes to the Woodstock Democratic Primary for town supervisor and two town council seats, for me it is an easy decision.

I’m voting for solid experience, honesty, talent and community spirit. We need very capable and kind-hearted leaders who are not interested in making promises that they can’t keep. Facts matter.

In America today there are those who practice the politics of grievance in which complaints are slyly picked and promises are made. Beware of the illusion of easy solutions which are too good to be true. We need steady hands who have helped us over all these years; who will still be here tomorrow; working hard for our community; making the difficult choices.

I’ll choose kind hearted, talented neighbors who have demonstrated good judgment and foresight.

I am voting for Bill McKenna, Laura Ricci and Anula Courtis. Don’t miss this opportunity to help; vote for them as well.

Sam Magarelli

Woodstock

Anula Courtis asks for your vote in the June 27 Democratic primary

As the daughter of immigrant parents, at an early age I focused on human rights and learned the value of hard work and the importance of integrity.

I am the CEO of a 340B technology company that works with clinics around the country to help people afford their medication and bring healthcare services to lower income communities. When I moved to Woodstock in 2015, I moved my healthcare technology company to Ulster County.

In Woodstock, I co-founded the Women’s March, bringing together many people, for justice. With the success of our marches, I worked with Supervisor McKenna and County Legislator Heppner to start the Woodstock NY Human Right Commission and was appointed as the first chair of the commission by the Town Board. We were key to improving police policy, co-sponsored an immigration forum, heard individual advocacy cases and negotiated the removal of an offensive sign in town.

With these experiences, I can see the big picture, come up with creative solutions and work collaboratively with people to execute those solutions successfully.

As a Town Board member, I will practice good governance, spend taxpayer money responsibly, actively listen, apply my skills to formulate solutions that our town needs and work with my colleagues to vote for these solutions. I will focus on a clean environment, clean water, affordable housing, good police policy, human rights, innovative programs for our elders and our youth, and a way for residents to meet with town officials quarterly, helping Woodstock be a model in these and other areas.

I ask for your vote in this June 27, 2023 Democratic primary election to bring improvements in these areas to Woodstock.

Anula Courtis

Candidate for Woodstock Town Council Member

Work horses

I am writing to support Bill McKenna for Woodstock supervisor and Laura Ricci and Anula Courtis for Woodstock Town Board. I have worked with Bill and Laura for a decade as a member of the Planning Board (now vice chair). I worked with Laura when she was on the Planning Board, and since then in connection with several committees and task forces. Bill became supervisor during my first Planning Board term.

With Bill and Laura, what you see is what you get. While we don’t always agree, I always know where they stand and what they represent. They work tirelessly for the good of the Town of Woodstock and the region and they listen to constructive criticism.

I consider Bill a visionary leader, in his understated way. High among his administration’s concrete accomplishments are the updating of the comprehensive plan, improvement of town facilities, and initiating or actively supporting such important citizen-led initiatives as the Comeau property stewardship program, the Complete Streets Committee, the Housing Committee, the Human Rights Commission, the first Short-Term Rental law in Ulster County, energy conservation initiatives and the zoning/subdivision revisions now under consideration. He doesn’t claim credit or do things unilaterally. Instead, he gets the right people working together on important issues. He gets results and listens to new ideas while being careful about expenditures.

Anula Courtis, while new to me personally, founded a 340B technology company to bring healthcare services to lower income communities. Her business experience, involvement in the Human Rights Commission, and visible public spirit are already making a positive impact in Woodstock.

I urge my fellow Woodstockers to vote based on careful consideration of the proven track record of these excellent candidates.

Judith Kerman

Woodstock

Letter supporting Paul Andreassen

I’m writing this on a plane leaving New York for California after I’ve just spent the last three days helping my brother move back to his hometown Saugerties after three years rehabbing in a nursing facility. I couldn’t have done this without the help of Paul Andreassen and I want to testify to the bred-in-the bone compassion, caring and generosity that he brings to every interaction with those around him. I’ve known Paul for 40 years (lived in Ulster County for 25) and seen again and again how he’s there whenever somebody needs help — no hesitation, qualification or reserve. He’s accomplished and real. He’s genuinely motivated to not only participate in the community, but to give his all to improve the quality of life for all around him.

I’ve worked in both politics and the corporate world and know from decades of experience how rare it is to find that kind of leader. I want to share my experience with everyone voting in the Saugerties Democratic primary and give Paul Andreassen my heartfelt endorsement — and thanks — for being the person he is.

Douglass Brownstone

Calabasas, California

Thanks NPCSD facilities staff for minding our taxpayer-owned assets

New Paltz Central School District Superintendent Gratto hosted last week’s Town Gown meeting at Lenape Elementary. Town Gown is a monthly check-in with leaders from emergency services, local government, the business community, school district and the university.

We started the meeting with a quick tour led by Lenape principal Inglee. The school building, classrooms, gym, cafeteria and common areas were immaculate. It’s clear staff takes pride maintaining this facility. And this is the end of the school year!

Seeing how well the school is taken care of was a great way to start the day.

Mayor Tim Rogers

New Paltz

Thornton + Ivino + Costello = teamwork

It takes teamwork and a “stick-to-it “attitude to deal with the issues the town does have, and will have, to face. Current members of the Town Board have shown prowess and perseverance doing just that.

I am, and urge others also, to vote for Leeanne Thornton and Mike Ivino in the upcoming primary June 27, in addition to Fred Costello in the general election, so they can continue their diligent efforts to further the interests of the Town of Saugerties — given our support in the past they have proven they will work together and stick with working out challenges at hand.

Marcus “Skip” Arthur

Saugerties

Vote for Laura Ricci, Bill McKenna and Anula Courtis

In reading recent letters to Hudson Valley One, I am dismayed by disrespect shown certain incumbent candidates, and the dismissive tone toward the hard work being done by volunteers on housing in Woodstock. This is not who we are as a community: We are neighbors and it is vital that we communicate clearly and in good faith, working together to solve the challenges we face.

In both the Housing Committee and Housing Oversight Task Force (HOTF), I have been fortunate to work with talented, service-oriented Woodstockers. We are making substantive progress on tackling one of today’s greatest challenges — housing that people can afford (although let’s be clear, there is no silver bullet). On the HOTF, I work directly with Laura Ricci running for re-election. She actively participates in meetings and has been key to our progress along with other HOTF members. She works collaboratively, sharing important and innovative ideas and input. She listens and helps craft solutions that work for all involved. She can be counted on to jump in and do the work, whether interviewing community members to hear their concerns on housing or reviewing and providing valuable feedback on the proposed law. Contrary to misinformation being spread about proposed changes to zoning and subdivision laws HOTF submitted to the Town Board, we are still actively receiving comments and listening to feedback from the public and other groups, before the Town Board makes its final decision.

With Laura’s leadership on other committees, the Telecommunications Law and the Water District Wellhead Protection Law were finalized and passed. The Scenic Overlay Law was accepted by the Town Board and is now moving toward passage. And thanks to her persistent and thorough research on Terramor, two powerful opposition statements she helped draft from the Town of Woodstock were delivered to the Saugerties Planning Board, the second delivered the day before Terramor officially withdrew.

Woodstock has benefited greatly from Laura’s time on the Woodstock Town Board. For his part, Supervisor Bill McKenna has championed affordable housing but has intentionally let the HOTF and Housing Committee do their work. Anula Courtis during her campaign has already rolled up her sleeves to offer constructive input on housing needs. I urge you to vote for Laura Ricci, Bill McKenna and Anula Courtis on or before June 27, 2023, so they can continue their valuable contributions to our town.

Deborah DeWan

Bearsville

Support Leanne Thornton and Mike Ivino

My wife Naomi and I have been residents in Saugerties for 41 years. We full-heartedly support Leanne Thornton and Mike Ivino for candidates in the Democratic primary on June 27. They have both been unusually dedicated, fair and active members of the Town Board.

Meyer and Naomi Rothberg

Saugerties

A true leader with proven success

I support Leeanne Thornton in her quest to secure another term on the Saugerties Town Board.

I have had the honor of working with her on a professional level for the past 12 years and have experienced her devotion to our town first hand.

Leeanne is currently a Town Board member and deputy supervisor for the Town of Saugerties and I can attest to the fact that her actions and decisions are always very well thought out. She has compassion to the needs of the taxpayer’s, along with always keeping the town’s best interest as a priority. Her ability to openly listen to and view all sides of any given situation before making her decisions is just one of her many attributes.

Government today certainly has its share of negative press. In times like these, a candidate such as Leeanne brings her experience, compassion, honesty and most of all her integrity to the voters in the Town of Saugerties.

I urge all voters in the town to take a very close look at Leeanne Thornton for the position on the Town Board in the upcoming Democratic primary on June 27, 2023 and in November for the general election.

At this time, I invite you to stand with me in supporting Leeanne Thornton in her quest to secure another term on the Saugerties Town Board. Let’s let Leeanne’s experience, dedication and proven track record continue to move the Town of Saugerties forward in a positive direction.

Douglas F Myer

Former Superintendent of Highways

Saugerties

Support Gregory Simpson and the endorsed Democratic team in the June primary

I am running for the Hurley Town Board as an endorsed Democrat in the June 27 Democratic primary. I respectfully ask all Hurley Democrats to support me in this critical election.

For the past 16 months, I have had the privilege of serving on the Town Board and have seen firsthand what dedicated and responsible leadership means to Hurley. The Town Board works closely as a supportive team, with nearly all resolutions approved unanimously.

I urge you to keep our team in place by voting for endorsed Democratic candidates Melinda McKnight, Peter Humphries and Annie Reed. Together we can continue to fix long-neglected problems and build a more prosperous town for all Hurley residents.

Early voting runs from June 17 to June 25; election day is Tuesday, June 27. Vote for the True Blue endorsed Democratic slate so we can continue to work for you.

Thank you in advance for supporting me and our endorsed Democratic team.

Gregory Simpson

Hurley

The words we say reveal a great deal about us

When people are truly successful, they have no need to brag about themselves or boast about their accomplishments.

Self confident people don’t ridicule or put others down in order to make themselves look better.

Strong, resilient people move ahead in life. They don’t waste time whining about how unfairly they are being treated, pretending they are victims.

The words uttered by our former president reveal a great deal about him. He would do well to follow the advice found in Proverbs: “A truly wise person uses few words. Even a fool who keeps silent is considered intelligent.”

Diane Stannard

Hudson

Kingston rent control

Ulster Strong supports affordable housing in Ulster County, but rent control isn’t the solution. Look no further than NYC where I lived for over 30 years. It had rent control for many decades, yet remains unaffordable and one of the world’s most expensive places to live.

In fact, rent control discourages new investment in housing, both in building new properties and maintaining existing ones. Recently, the City of St. Paul, MN introduced rent control. The result? Virtually all new housing developments moved across the river to Minneapolis, which has no rent control. This is happening also in the City of Kingston, where many investors and developers have moved elsewhere for their projects. This limits new housing construction and leaves small local landlords to bear the brunt of rent control. As a result, existing properties are not getting the investment they need, leading to deterioration of Kingston’s existing housing stock.

Rent control often doesn’t help those most in need because there is no income verification requirement to stay in affordable apartments. Everyone has heard NYC stories where rent-controlled apartments are passed from generation to generation and how wealthy people keep their rent-controlled apartments as a pied-à-terre, while they buy second homes outside the city. A better solution would be to expand eligibility of Section 8 rent vouchers for those truly in need.

Also, keep in mind that landlords have seen their costs increase with inflation and supply chain challenges, like everyone else. And during COVID, landlords were hit hard by tenants who did not or could not pay rent.

For housing, we need a comprehensive solution that includes new home building, expansion of rental assistance, reform of ADUs & AirBnB laws and more. Rent control is not the solution and sadly will backfire in Kingston.

Don Tallerman, Executive Board

Ulster Strong

Reduce waste

New York State has failed to pass two measures that would reduce garbage: the Packaging Reduction Act and the newer better Bottle Bill.

As individuals, we can take the responsibility that NYS failed to do: use less plastic containers for washing dishes and laundry by doing a web search for eco friendly laundry and dish detergents. Buy the ones in cardboard containers.

A world of less plastic, less garbage, less waste awaits. Take it easy but take it.

Irwin Rosenthal

Woodstock

Re-elect Gardiner Town Supervisor Marybeth Majestic

As highway superintendent, since 2014 for the Town of Gardiner, I have had the privilege of working with many Town Board council members and town supervisor Marybeth Majestic for approximately 8+ years.

Supervisor Majestic has been instrumental with my goals for the highway department. She has kept an open dialog with the Town Board providing the information and necessary materials in order to accomplish our goals for the Gardiner taxpayers and residents.

You ask, what has Marybeth Majestic accomplished during her terms as town supervisor for the Highway Department and the residents of Gardiner?

Supervisor Majestic, fiscal officer, secured funding to replace a single-lane temporary bridge on Clove Road, reconstruct and resurface the entire length of Clove Road and continue to rebuild Gardiner’s infrastructure; adopted the Highway Vehicle Equipment Replacement Schedule, which led to a surplus of trucks/equipment while they still had value and putting the much-needed revenue back into the budget; installed a 30kw standby generator; increased highway revenue with Ulster County Shared Service Agreements for winter maintenance; brought back a full-time secretary for the department; in addition, navigating the Town of Gardiner and its employees through the pandemic Covid-19.

Brian Stiscia, Superintendent of Highways

Gardiner

A good citizen and leader

Sara Pasti is a superior candidate for Ward 1 alderwoman on the Kingston Common Council and deserves your vote on June 27 in the primary election.

My acquaintance with Sara goes back to the mid-1970s when we were neighbors in Brooklyn’s rundown waterfront communities of DUMBO and Vinegar Hill. When the residents in her building were threatened with eviction and replacement with higher-paying renters, Sara stepped up and successfully led the tenant’s association for over a decade.

Sara has spent her entire professional life building strong, creative and resilient communities in the cities and towns where she has lived — Brooklyn, Seattle and later Beacon. In Beacon, she worked to improve the city’s economic prospects by co-chairing the city’s comprehensive plan, focusing on growth where it was most needed rather than disrupting existing neighborhoods. Then she then ran for public office to ensure that the plan was adopted. Sara’s accomplishments in many non-profit leadership positions have led to the establishment of robust art and culture programs and their importance in building healthy communities.

When I learned that Sara was moving to Kingston several years ago, I was excited to see what she might do here in Kingston, and I was even more excited when I learned she has become a candidate for public office. What I appreciate most about Sara is that she is a good listener, has a clear mind and is a consensus builder. Unfortunately, I live in Ward 8 and cannot vote for her, but I can guarantee Sara will not be afraid to tackle the thorniest issues facing our city, will work hard to represent all citizens of Ward I and to improve the lives of all Kingston residents.

Susan Spencer Crowe

Kingston

Reject harmful new zoning law

On April 18 the Woodstock Town Board accepted the Housing Oversight Task Force (HOTF) draft zoning law. The town was told it was a law prepared by a professional planner and ready to move towards adoption.

HOTF claims these massive revisions that gut Woodstock’s zoning laws would create affordable housing. So how does HOTF define affordable rent in their draft law?

The HOTF law says between 80% and 120% of the area median Income in Ulster County is an affordable rent. For a single person that is between $53,800 and $80,700. That rent equates to between $4,483 and $6,725 a month.

The information is in Section 262-92.7 Number 3b — Calculation of Permissible Rent. Page 229.

Not only would these revisions spark a developer feeding frenzy in Woodstock and deplete our clean water and open space, their draft law allows so-called affordable units to be rented at rates to rival luxury Manhattan apartments.

To make matters worse, they even include a fee-in-lieu buyout option to allow developers to circumvent these weak affordability requirements. It’s a gift to wealthy developers at all of our expense.

Whether these are mistakes or just bad ideas, they are just a few examples of the deep problems with the draft law.

Tell the Town Board to reject this sloppy and ill-conceived law that would harm our town.

Jude Sillato

Willow

Experience matters!

I have the financial knowledge to manage your money wisely.

I have the qualifications to see projects through, creating ADA-compliant, energy-efficient buildings.

I have the history to know the difference between a sign and art.

I have the ability to create policy to protect Woodstock, such as the fill and grade law.

I have the strength to assume new responsibilities, never hesitating to assume town ownership of the cemetery.

I have the management skills to ensure Woodstock’s employees work effectively for you.

I have the vision to create a road map for Woodstock’s future with a new comp plan.

I have the courage to have frank conversations.

I have the dependability to be there during trying times like winter ice storms or pandemics.

I have the humility to pick up a shovel if that’s what is needed to get the job done.

I have the talent and confidence to bring great Woodstockers together to see these accomplishments to fruition.

Lastly, if you give me your support in this primary election, I have the drive to continue to serve the town I love as supervisor.

I ask you also support my running mates councilperson Laura Ricci and Anula Courtis.

Bill McKenna

Shady

Vote for Tim Hunter, Democrat for Gardiner Town Supervisor

I support Tim Hunter, Democrat for Gardiner Town Supervisor. His qualifications are unparalleled. I have known Tim for many years. I first met Tim when he accompanied his wife to her appointments with me when I was one of her health care providers. From the first time I met him, he struck me as kind, intelligent, supportive and loving. He also had a way of using humor to lift people’s spirits during a very difficult emotional time. Not only did he know how to keep his wife’s spirits up throughout her journey, but he did that for the nurses and caregivers too.

But little did I know that Tim Hunter was also a brilliant, persistent and determined patient advocate. He is the strongest advocate I have ever known. I remember when the health insurance company was refusing to authorize coverage for his wife’s treatment. Tim, who had never dealt with health insurance denials like this before, fought ardently and won! He engaged the New York State Attorney General and Office of State Financial Services to pressure the insurance company to change their decision in favor of his wife. In fact, his successful efforts paved the way and helped to set a new precedent for other people with similar circumstances who were being denied health insurance coverage in New York State. He helped me become a better and stronger advocate during my career.

When I talked to Tim about why he was running for Gardiner Town Supervisor, I was immediately inspired by his “nothing we cannot do together” spirit and commitment. There is no doubt in my mind that he is the best candidate for the job. He really cares about helping people thrive and prosper and will fight hard to protect our town and communities. Tim is passionate about what he believes in and will serve us all better than we can imagine. He listens to his community’s needs and knows how to communicate and problem-solve effectively. I have observed Tim Hunter transform over the years into a respected, dedicated, professional community leader ready and willing to meet any challenge the community of Gardiner encounters. Go to Tim4Gardiner.com to read details about his community activism and achievements.

Vote Tim Hunter for Gardiner Town Supervisor on June 27th.

Samira Y. Khera, M.D., M.S.

Gardiner

Please join me in voting for Bill McKenna, town supervisor

I have been fortunate to be an employee for the Town of Woodstock for 38 years. I have worked with many different administrations. The last 19 years of my employment, except for four years while Jeff Moran was supervisor, I worked with Jeremy Wilber, supervisor and Bill McKenna, Town Board/supervisor.

Jeremy was a dedicated supervisor and superb teacher. If you wanted to learn about government, he would show you how to govern and govern well. There is much to learn to be a good supervisor!

Bill McKenna learned from the best! Thank you Jeremy! Bill McKenna wanted to know how the town government worked. Bill McKenna wanted to listen, because he wanted to learn everything about how government worked. And learn he did! He learned how to get the highway garage renovated. He learned how to get the town hall renovated. He learned how to get the community center renovated. He learned how to get the Comeau offices renovated. He learned how to build a pocket park. He learned how to put together years of budgets. Never once going over the cap with no loss of town services. All in all, he learned how to run a town government.

Bill McKenna digs in! Bill McKenna proved his credibility by performing. He is a person who will dig in with his own two hands to get projects done. He dug in and made many phone calls to seniors during troubled times. He will dig in when a tree falls into the roadway by using his own chainsaw to remove it. He will dig in when the weather gets treacherous and provide safety for the community by providing shelter, dry ice or food. He will dig into whatever is necessary.

Bill McKenna cares! Bill McKenna cares for the Town of Woodstock. He cared when Jeremy Wilber became ill and stepped up to the plate to help his friend in need. He covered for Jeremy when needed because he cared. He cared when COVID hit, allowing workers to decrease the hours they worked to lessen the chance of contracting COVID without losing pay. He cared and gave all the employees who were dedicated and worked a bonus. He cared when he did the 2023 budget by showing employees how much he appreciated all they did by sharing AARP funds.

I write this letter to show my support and endorsement for Bill McKenna, town supervisor!!! By learning, caring and digging in he shows he is by far the ideal and better candidate.

So please join me in voting for Bill McKenna, town supervisor, Town of Woodstock!!!

Jackie Earley

Woodstock

Support for Marybeth Majestic

I’m writing to urge you to vote for Marybeth Majestic for Gardiner supervisor in the June 27 Democratic primary. In this turbulent period in our country, state and town, Gardiner needs an experienced, measured, competent person to lead our town.

I am currently the deputy supervisor of Gardiner. I have served the town since 2004 in various capacities. I have been elected to the Town Board five times on the Democratic ticket. I care very much about Gardiner and want it to continue to flourish, despite the craziness all around us.

I believe we need a supervisor who will lead our town in a disciplined, collegial manner. We need someone who listens, builds consensus, makes decisions and executes the agreed-to plan.

Marybeth is that person. Over the last eight years as supervisor, she has achieved many significant accomplishments: tightly controlling Gardiner’s finances, keeping taxes reasonable, building/rebuilding the infrastructure, protecting the environment and open space, creating a strategic plan for the future, and, more generally, insuring that Gardiner remains the place that we all love.

Over my 20 years as a leader in Gardiner, I’ve seen many people in town government who have good intentions, but didn’t have the necessary skills to realize their dreams. Marybeth is the only person running in the June 27 primary who can make it happen — just look at what she’s done over the last eight years. Please, don’t take chances with our town.

Warren Wiegand

Gardiner

Hurley Democrats’ one good choice for June 27

There’s only one candidate for Hurley supervisor with budget experience. Melinda McKnight has over 25 years of planning and managing large and small budgets, including the more than $4 million Town of Hurley budget. She has already delivered lower town taxes and improved services. That’s a win-win for Hurley.

There’s only one candidate for the Hurley Town Board with professional logistics experience. Peter Humphries’ expertise will be of major importance as the town plans and builds a new state-of-the-art highway garage to replace the neglected and condemned building on Dug Hill Road.

There’s only one candidate for Town Board with important human resources experience coupled with scientific expertise. Gregory Simpson has the depth of knowledge to help the Town Board consider items in a measured and thoughtful way. We need his skills on the Town Board.

There’s only one candidate for Hurley town clerk with a deep working knowledge of what makes the office functional and accessible. Annie Reed was endorsed by the late town clerk, Judy Mahon, after Annie worked as her deputy. Annie has a clear understanding of how to improve the services provided by the town clerk’s office.

Join us in enthusiastically voting for the endorsed Hurley Democratic candidates: Melinda McKnight, Peter Humphries, Gregory Simpson and Annie Reed in the Hurley Democratic Primary on June 27.

Meg and Tobe Carey

Glenford

Why I am running for the county legislature

Recently, I was asked why I would leave my village trustee seat for a county legislative one. I am running for a number of reasons, including that more than half (13 seats out of 23) of the county legislators have vacated their seats. This puts a lot at risk for our County government and community. There’s a real need for a high degree of local experience and depth of knowledge to get the job done in Kingston, and quickly. I’m in my second term as trustee, I have worked tirelessly and cooperatively with my colleagues to get numerous things accomplished for our community. I’ve served on the Ulster County Planning Board for seven years, a board that is a window into what’s happening county-wide. If elected, I’m certainly not moving out of town and will make myself available to our Village Board.

A Village Board vacancy can be filled by election or temporary appointment by the mayor and approved by village trustees. Filling an elected official’s vacancy is not unprecedented, as was recently done at the county level when Eve Walter (20th district, Village of New Paltz) vacated her seat six months early leading to a temporary appointment at her recommendation, approved by the county legislature.

With respect to running in a primary, I think democracy is fundamentally about choice. There has not been a Democratic primary for this position in 12 years. A departing incumbent can certainly recommend a successor, but cannot pass that position on to a person. We choose our representatives at the ballot box. Over the coming days and on June 27, I hope I have your vote!

William Wheeler Murray, Candidate

Ulster County Legislature, 20th District

Stop the insanity

I just read this morning that “two Woodstock residents” and a resident of another town have demanded that Jeffrey Collins of the Woodstock Library cancel this Saturday’s planned Drag Story Time and Sparkle Party on the lawn at the Library. The reason? The theme of the event “offends” the three people complaining.

I sincerely hope Jeff and the library board do the right thing and absolutely continue with the events as planned — DON’T CAVE IN. I further hope that hundreds of tolerant people show up Saturday at the library at 1 p.m. in support of this event.

In regard to the three people who are so offended: here’s a thought — if you don’t like a simple, small, local performance at the library — then please, please don’t attend. This isn’t a mandatory event.

What’s next? A demand to review all of the book titles, themes and content of the library and start editing those out that “offend” a handful of people???

When is the insanity going to stop ?

Andrew Cowan

Saugerties

I look forward to Mike Ivino continuing to serve our town

I’ve known Mike Ivino since he was a young man just graduating from high school. Since that time, Mike and I have worked together both in business and on community issues. I’ve been impressed with Mike’s ability to work though tough topics, being respectful of all points of view and offering constructive and collaborative solutions…always while maintaining the best interest of our local community. Mike’s participation in our emergency services has been exemplary and he works diligently to recruit new community members to ensure we will have qualified staffing for those services in the future.

During Mike’s tenure serving on the Town Board, Mike has demonstrated an ability to balance the interests of the taxpayers while ensuring our town properly funds the services we need and expect. I look forward to Mike continuing to serve our town.

Kevin Brady

Saugerties

Pat Robertson is dead everybody!

Latest installment: Life and death from a cosmic perspective, is otherwise known as, accountability. Former President Trump indicted in classified “Documents” case for federal crimes on multiple counts. Indicted again, not once, but twice. This is great news, yet it will be better.

It’s clear that Special Counsel Jack Smith and the grand jury showed great courage in doing the right thing, in the face of massive pressure and even outright threats from Trump supporters. It marks the first time in U.S. history that the federal government indicted a former president.

This is not a complex case but it is a serious one. “I’ve not done anything wrong! Those documents are mine! Mine! Mine!” Not this time, buddy. This time you pushed your luck too far! Time to pay the piper, big baby!

In a lawyer shake up, Trump overhauled his legal team. Mr. Trusty, yes, really his attorney’s name, will no longer be defending him. Also, interesting how the Trump indictment came the same day a whole legislative committee viewed the Biden bribery docs — yep, and I’m guessing there was nothing because MAGAt crazy Rep. Jordan would have been talking so loudly and fast, we wouldn’t have understood him. Instead, nothing. I repeat, “again nothing.”

Who wouldn’t want to be a fly on the wall at Mar-A-Lardo? My “Spidey senses” are telling me that he is about to “go through some things” in the upcoming months and years. Start sending the grift defense emails. He declassified some top-secret docs by just “thinking about it.” There is no defense to exonerate him! However, he’ll get a chance to testify to many of his crimes, which he hates doing. He is battling for his political life here. He may be battling for his freedom. Protesters better remember the last time they stuck their necks out for him! Many are serving long jail sentences.

The justice system looks like it’s working — he’s indicted and it feels so GOOD! A democracy cannot function on the ideas of one man. No man is “above the law” and if guilty, “convict!” This is not a witch hunt. This is what “we the people” call winning! Eventually we’ll dance in the streets.

Neil Jarmel

West Hurley

Neighborly advice

Remember, you can legally change your name so that it’s the same as your neighbor’s!

Sparrow

Phoenicia

Vote to reelect Julie Seyfert-Lillis and Alex Baer

I am going to vote to reelect Julie Seyfert-Lillis and Alex Baer to the New Paltz Town Board, and I urge you to join me. Julie has served two terms and Alex one. This amounts to 12 collective years of service, 12 collective years of wisdom and experience. We have a cohesive and productive board that works together to serve the community. Let’s keep it that way.

William Weinstein

New Paltz

Pass around the Kool-aid

November 18, 1978: 907 people drank poisoned Kool-aid. Parents poisoned their children. When we discovered the tragedy decomposing in the jungle heat, one question remained: Why?

The danger they faced was from Jim Jones, not the congressional team who came to investigate.

As a survivor of parental abuse, I understand how an abuser conditions their victims, slowly. Only some escape because they exit abruptly or finally reach their breaking point. Recidivism is constant because your abuser, unending, breaks down your spirit and confidence.

As the victim, you keep trying to be what the abuser wants, while making excuses for their rotten behavior. “He’s not so bad,” “ He doesn’t really mean it,” “If I change he’ll be nicer” and “I deserve to be punished.”

None of the abuser’s problems were ever the victim’s problems. Everything is always about the abuser. This realization is the first step to freedom.

If this sounds familiar, it is. Daily, 340+ million Americans have been the victim of our former 45th president. On every level — bending every law and norm, concealing, evading and hiding vital security information. Creating problems for himself.

In 1777, we hung a British spy, Lt. Taylor, down Schoolhouse lane here in Hurley. This messenger between two British generals, concealed then swallowed his secret document, obstructing his interrogation. When threatened with disembowelment, he gave up the document. Yet, they still imposed a capital punishment on him; possibly as revenge for burning Kingston to the ground?

We’ve come a long way baby … hopefully long enough to see this outrageous mountebank for what he ‘lila Putin.

“The problem with deception is that the deceivers deceive themselves,” W. Manchester.

Melanie Demitri Chletcos

Hurley

Know it all’s

It is amazing how many people become authorities on subject matter of which they have limited knowledge and actually impress those who have even less knowledge. On another note, these same people are almost impossible to convince, even by the most knowledgeable people, that they are ever wrong.

Howard Harris

Woodstock

Re-elect Julie Seyfert-Lillis and Alexandra Baer

I am enthusiastically endorsing Julie Seyfert-Lillis and Alexandra Baer who are running for re-election to the New Paltz Town Board. As town supervisor, I have served with Julie for eight years and Alex for four years. I have nothing but positive things to say about them, they are both smart, hardworking and thoughtful board members who have played important roles in the board’s many accomplishments. Please get out and vote in the primary election for them this week.

Neil Bettez, Supervisor

Town of New Paltz

Getting to know Mike Ivino

I have had the greatest pleasure of getting to know Mike Ivino over the past few years. Joining a firehouse as a female can be nerve-racking. I was often worried that I would not fit in or be accepted, but from day one Chief changed my worry into comfort.

Mike is single-handedly the busiest person I know. If Mike is not working, on phone calls or in meetings, I can assure you that you will find him at the firehouse. You will find him there late nights, going above and beyond while training new members and making them feel as comfortable as he did for me.

Besides his work ethic, the thing I respect most about Mike is his ability to move in silence. You may view other politicians showing off their acts of service or good deeds online. The thing about Mike is that he helps his community regardless of the cameras being on or off. He doesn’t show this simply because it is second nature to him. Helping people and being a good person is at the core of who Mike is.

Mike has not only made the firehouse a home for me and every other member, but has inspired me and continues to inspire me every day to help people in need. Mike has been my cheerleader and I promise you he will be yours too. For these reasons, I encourage you to look at that ballot and choose a candidate that will be your communities’ cheerleader.

Alexa Grace Heller

Saugerties

Tears to heal humanity

“It is such a secret place, the land of tears.” — Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

Tears, from the wellspring of my emotions, flow from the depths of my heart, an organ intimately tied to my feelings and experiences. As I ponder the reasons behind my tears, they seem to transcend words by touching the essence of all human existence.

In the vast tapestry of life, tears are not solely born out of personal sadness but also from collective anguish that grows from generations of ancestors who wept for their loved ones, their struggles and their hopes for a better world.

“The tears of the world are a constant quantity for each one who begins to weep, somewhere else, another stop. The same is true of the laugh” (Samuel Beckett).

Through my tears, I connect with the sorrows of those who came before me, reminding me that the world has long been in mourning. It is a poignant realization that the tears I shed today are not solely my own but interwoven with my ancestors’ tears, cascading through time like a river of collective grief.

As I shed tears, I am reminded that the sea is an ocean of tears, containing the essence of all that is alive or has ever lived. It is a profound symbol of the shared human experience, a testament to the endurance of the human spirit despite the trials faced.

My tears can be stirred by acts of kindness, witnessing the truth, or glimpsing beauty; they are also evoked by the profound tragedies that have unfolded before me. I am reminded of countless times my tears have surpassed words.

Consider the haunting image of a young girl running naked, her body ravaged by napalm, during the Vietnam War. Nick Ut’s photograph of nine-year-old Kim Phúc captures the devastating consequences of conflict, exposing the horrors inflicted upon innocent lives. It is an image that transcends language, evoking tears from those who gaze upon it, reflecting the depths of human suffering and the urgent need for compassion and understanding.

In my tears lives the transformative power of solace, empathy and a profound reminder that my wellspring of tears connects my heart to humanity. I hear the world weeping for its state of humanity. My tears become a cleansing force, clearing my vision to see our existence’s true nature and interconnectedness.

Larry Winters

New Paltz

Building a Woodstock Arts Council

If ever there was a warning that our so-called Colony of the Arts was in trouble, it was when the Center for Photography at Woodstock, or CPW, decided to pull up stakes, sell its building and move to Kingston, where it is already thriving. That was the proverbial ‘canary in the coal mine’ of what’s wrong with Woodstock arts.

But, although it was a shock, it really was inevitable, as the town spends practically nothing on supporting its numerous arts organizations and less on nurturing its independent artist community, be they visual artists, writers, musicians, filmmakers, dancers or actors. They are on their own.

‘Hands off’ does not build a sustainable culture scene. The town approach has been laissez faire at best and arguably, factoring in the runaway gentrification and short term rental craze, naked neglect.

Each cultural institution has been forced to do what it must to survive and generally, that has been through efforts independent of each other. Fortunately, local residents and business leaders have been generous and supported the various institutions, but that generosity has still left many important projects and the mass of individual artists virtually on their own.

Recently Town Board member, Bennet Ratcliff, called for creation of an art council made up of local cultural leaders who could help the town develop policies and, hopefully, practices that will preserve and perhaps even enhance the local scene.

I support the idea of forming such a council.

The action is elsewhere

Other Hudson Valley towns have more art galleries, more museums and many indoor music venues. They too hold festivals. We only need to look next door at Kingston to see the dynamic growth that is possible.

What is missing?

For visual artists the two keys are studio and exhibition space. For the WAAM and The Guild additional exhibition spaces and most of all expanding storage capacity would help a great deal. The School of Art could use help too. And, Maverick. Independent exhibition spaces — galleries — are woefully missing. Local musicians need more rehearsal space and a few independent recording studios would help. Dancers and actors have some similar needs. Writers would benefit from the existence of some small presses/publishers. The public access TV studio is in need of funding and an overhaul. The library needs additional town support. Lack of affordable housing in Woodstock is also a major aspect driving artists away or preventing them from settling here in the first place.

Pulling together to sustain our cultural legacy

The NYC Percent for Art program and other efforts around the country have shown that with thought and a slice of local tax dollars needed cultural improvement and infrastructure can create progress. The first step for the town is to pull together a council populated by a blend of representatives of the town’s major cultural institutions and additionally independent individual artists, so that it doesn’t become top heavy. That council can prioritize what is most needed and advocate for those priorities.

Who is here?

An important early step that would help a great deal is to census how many artists currently live here today and what their situation is. How many are purely freelance? How many are professional? Their ages? Where do they live? Additionally, where do they do their creative work? What do they think they need most?

An arts council will help Woodstock to more truly live up to its claim of being The Colony of the Arts.

Doug Sheer

Woodstock

Vote for the endorsed candidates!

I am urging my fellow Democrats in Hurley to vote in the June 27th primary for the candidates endorsed by the Hurley Democratic Committee. These candidates were endorsed by members of the Hurley Democratic Committee by 90 to 100 % margins because of their experience, dedication and effectiveness!

What have they accomplished so far?

Keeping taxes low — By improving efficiencies and investing in expertise to avoid the costly litigation that resulted in the past.

Transparency — Updated the town’s website and improved social media presence and filled the new position of public information officer to ensure communications are provided to the public and news media consistently.

Preserving our town — By creating a zoning task force to address issues with the code and starting the process of updating the town comprehensive plan including collecting surveys and holding community meetings.

Approved and put in place a short-term rental application process; hired a consultant to identify rental sites throughout the town and assist with concerns about them.

Old landfill/leachate system — Continued corrective action with engineers and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to bring the Town of Hurley into compliance.

Employee safety — Moved highway department employees to a temporary facility with a healthy, safe work environment until a new garage is established.

Liability protection — Ensured all town-owned properties and structures are covered by insurance.

They addressed concerns raised by the town’s insurance carriers about various issues that expose the town to potential liability (i.e., added cybersecurity insurance, and added transfer station structures and trailer to the insurance policy).

Ensured all boards are provided with proper legal counsel to mitigate potential for litigation whenever possible and to avoid procedural pitfalls.

This progress deserves our support! Vote for Melinda McKnight, Peter Humphries, Gregory Simpson and Annie Reed in the June 27 Democratic primary, or vote early from now until June 25th. Learn more at HurleyDems.com or look for the Hurley Democratic Committee on Facebook.

Thank you so much!

Peter McKnight

West Hurley

iPark 87? Catchy!

When in the course of human events it becomes necessary to sustain a bad idea over multiple (though rapid) changes in “leadership,” Ulster County bows to none.

After the once largest company in the world, now barely recognized by anyone under 25, had to quit Kingston, it left behind either a magnificent asset OR a toxic-waste site.

Government types quickly lined up to make the IBM-Enterprise Road location into a magnet for exponential growth, great jobs and save it as an anchor taxpayer not just for Kingston, but for all of Ulster County.

Under Cuomo the state tried, for years, supported by extensive advertising, to get businesses to open near colleges all over the state by giving them ten years of tax-exemption. Result? No takers. The state has become that much of a regulatory mess.

So now, decades with little to no progress at iPark 87, our elected leaders have made it a tax magnet. Sucking money from every county resident by relocating publicly-paid employees to be under one roof!

“New York, we have a problem,” intones the voice of Tom Hanks from deep space.

Unfortunately, skills such as possessed by astronaut Jim Lovel are not flying in NY State. Those three brave men landed their crippled ship and then continued to lead inspirational lives. NYS government leaders have just crashed again.

Paul Nathe

New Paltz