Thu. 6/22

Taking Strides: Walking for Your Health. Get outside, meet other people, and improve your fitness and well-being at our free weekly walking group Kingston Library, 9am.

Storytimes at the Saugerties Library, 10:30am.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Naturalist Passport – Birds and Bills at the Forsyth Nature Center in Kingston, 3:30pm.

Block Heads Lego Club at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

Mushrooms & Cocktail Walks. Grab a drink and take a closer look at the fascinating intricacies and interwoven lives of organisms that make up the diverse Ecology of our region. We’ll also discuss conscious foraging practices at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 5:30pm.

Craig Nelson: V Is For Victory: Franklin Roosevelt’s American Revolution and the Triumph of World War II. New York Times bestselling historian Craig Nelson reveals how FDR confronted an American public disinterested in going to war in Europe, skillfully won their support, and pushed the government and American industry to build the greatest war machine in history, “the arsenal of democracy” that won World War II at Oblong Books in Rhinebeck, 6pm.

Food Truck Bazaar. Amusement rides, food trucks, live music, karaoke, dance performances, cash raffle and more at St. Augustine School in Highland, 6pm.

Hudson Valley Air Quality Coalition. Learn about advocating for clean air at the Kingston Library in the Community Room, 6pm.

Forest Farming for Small Land Owners at the Gardiner Library, 6:30pm.

Middle/High School End of Year Bonfire at the Reformed Church of Shawangunk in Wallkill, 7pm.

Thursday Trivia Night at The Dutch in Saugerties, 7pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Fri. 6/23

Nature Walks with Minnewaska State Park Educator Nick Martin. A one mile walk on the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail and wander through Majestic Park at the Gardiner Library, 8am.

BeMoved Dance Class. A dance experience for everyone who loves to move taught by Laura Haney, a former Broadway dancer at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 9:30am.

Taking Root: Immigrant Stories from the Hudson Valley at the Reher Center for Immigrant Culture and History in Kingston, 1pm.

Catskill Ukulele Group. In-person uke jam welcoming all skill levels and ukes to loan at the Olive Free Library, 2:30pm.

D&D at the Hurley Library, 4pm.

Chill Out / Drop-In Hang for Teens. Weekly drop-in for teens 13 to 19 years old to play board games, use the computer, socialize, make art or meet people at the Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community Center in Kingston, 4pm.

Food Truck Bazaar. Amusement rides, food trucks, live music, karaoke, dance performances, cash raffle and more at St. Augustine School in Highland, 5pm.

Hannah Arendt: Puppet Parade & Cantastoria #1. Join the parade from the rail trail into the cafe with giant puppets honoring the life of Hannah Arendt at the Rail Trail Cafe in Rosendale, 5pm.

Cats Meow: Flow Chart. Free poetry reading at Kitty’s Garden in Hudson, 5:30pm.

O+ Summer SessiO+ns: Pride BlO+ck Party, Pride Alley. Block party with live music, food trucks, and dancing in the street presented by Queer Conspiracy and O+ on Field Court in Kingston, 6pm.

Rewind After Hours: Night Thrifting and Disco. Thrifting and dancing during the Pride Alley Block Party at Rewind Kingston, 6pm.

Into the Light: A Starry Summer Solstice Celebration at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 6pm.

Adult Skate at Skate Time in Accord, 6pm.

Yu-Gi-Oh at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Yu-Gi-Oh Advanced at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

FNM Commander at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Friday Night Magic at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 7pm.

Sat. 6/24

Kingston Farmers Market at Ulster County Courthouse, 9am.

High Falls Weekend Flea Market at 109 Main St., 9am.

Roundtable Discussion – Share Your Family Stories at Ulster County Historical Society in Kingston, 10am.

Farmers and Makers Market at Tuthilltown Distillery in Gardiner, 10am.

Pollinator Party at SUNY Ulster in Stone Ridge, 10am.

Saugerties Farmers Market at 115 Main St., 10am.

Skillshare: Creature-Friendly Habitat. All ages are invited to learn with us and plant pollinator-friendly plants in the new garden on top of hoot hill at the Ashokan Center in Olivebridge, 10am.

Children’s SRP Opening Party: The Wayfinder Experience – More Precious Than Gold! The Wayfinder Experience’s merry troupe will create an interactive literary adventure, a unique and incredibly fun event. Meet characters from your favorite books in one magical day – literature comes to life. Performance followed by refreshments, 10:30am.

First Sail. Two hour introductory-sail aboard the historic Catboat Tidbit with a certified instructor at the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 11am.

Catskill Mountain Flyer with Ice Cream Sundaes at Catskill Mountain Railroad in Kingston, 11am.

Create and Cook: Searching for Summer Patterns. Explore your creativity in the kitchen and the studio during this free onsite family program series led by The Sylvia Center and The Olana Partnership, using Olana’s landscape and history as inspiration for an art activity and special recipe. Program includes an outdoor tour of Olana’s landscape, art exploration, cooking instruction, and a healthy lunch made with local farm fresh ingredients at Olana, 12pm.

Create and Cook: Family Art Workshop and Cooking Class at Olana State Historic Site in Hudson, 12pm.

If Truth Be Told. Taking storytelling to the forests of Ulster County at the Rail Trail Cafe in Rosendale, 1pm.

Bubble Art for Kids at the Woodstock Public Library, 1pm.

Taco Fest 6. Promises to be the best Mexican street food event, showcasing street tacos, birria tacos, and more in the IceTime Sport Complex in Newburgh, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm, 6pm.

Drag Makeup 101 Werkshop at the Cornell Creative Arts Center in Kingston, 2pm.

Alison Gaylin, “Robert B. Parker’s Bad Influence” at Nancy’s Artisanal Creamery in Woodstock, 2pm.

Going In with Keith Fullerton Whitman, Christina Wheeler, Friends Meeting, Camille Altay. Practice dedicated to long-form musical compositions geared towards healing, meditation, plant medicine ceremonies, psychedelic therapy, yoga, or simply spacing out and going inside yourself at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 5pm.

The Woodstock Library Forum Presents: A Reading with Writers from Nancy Kline’s Fiction and Personal Narrative Workshop at the Woodstock Public Library, 5pm.

Night Market on the Rondout. Neighborhood-wide festivities, including live music, pop-up vendors, outdoor dining, special menus, store discounts, and more at T.R. Gallo Park in Kingston, 6pm.

Restorative Sound Journey. Shri offers a restorative and expansive sound journey, curated to provide deep cellular & energetic rejuvenation and healing at Vitality Yoga Flow in New Paltz, 6pm.

Western and Swing BBQ and Dance at The Ashokan Center in Olivebridge, 6pm.

Kingston Waterfront Night Market at 1 West Strand, 6pm.

Lorrie Moore, I Am Not Homeless if This Is Not My Home: A Novel at the Morton Memorial Library in Rhinecliff, 6:30pm.

Sun. 6/25

High Falls Weekend Flea Market at 109 Main St., 9am.

38th Annual Big Indian Car Show at Big Indian Valley Park, 10am.

Chanting with Ned and Lynn. Chanting brings you to “beginner’s mind,” where everything is sacred now at the Rail Trail Cafe in Rosendale, 11am.

Love Always Pride Pool Party. Pool party of the summer for pride at The Graham & Co in Phoenicia, 12pm.

Community-led Commander Sundays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm.

Magic by Dr. Willie Yee. Magician trained at the world-renowned McBride Magic and Mystery School in Las Vegas at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 3:30pm.

Commander Madness Sunday at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Free Trivia Night at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Mon. 6/26

Writers Group at the Reformed Church of New Paltz, 12:30pm.

International Mystery Book Club at the Olive Free Library, 2pm.

Magic the Gathering Draft at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

Magic the Gathering: Modern Mondays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Woodstock Kung Fu Classes Fu. Jow Pai (Tiger Claw Style) kung fu is a modern realization of Ching Dynasty fitness training, continuing the tradition of four generations of practitioners of Hoy Hong Temple kung fu into the 21st century that has been running continuously since 1982 under si-fu Eric Brugnoni at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock, 7pm.

New Paltz Historical Society Presents: A Lecture By Paul O’Neill at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 7pm.

Tues. 6/27

Writer’s Group. Share recent work and exchange feedback with other writers at Kingston Library in the First Floor Meeting Space, 11am.

Community Acupuncture Clinic at the LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 12:30pm.

Scrabble at the Saugerties Library, 1pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Fiction and Personal Narrative Workshop with Nancy Kline at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

Tuesday Write-Ins at the Woodstock Public Library, 5pm.

Policy & Politics Book Club at Rough Draft in Kingston, 6pm.

Between the Lines: YA Book Club at the Olive Free Library, 6pm.

Book Launch: Jodé Millman, The Empty Kayak In Conversation with Suzanne Chazin. Jodé Millman will talk about her new Queen City Crimes mystery novel with fellow crime writer Suzanne Chazin.

at Oblong Books & Music in Rhinebeck, 6pm.

Trivia Break Tuesdays with Andre at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Open Mic at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Wed. 6/28

Mah Jongg, Mexican Train and Scrabble Group Meet Up at Gardiner Library, 1pm.

R.O.Y.A.L. Book Club. Readers Of Young Adult Literature at the Olive Free Library, 1pm.

Woodstock Farm Festival in the Rock City Road municipal lot, 3pm.

Game Night at the Communal Table at Rough Draft in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Hudson Valley Cannabis Workforce Development Meet Up. Meet representatives from a variety of educational programs, local economic development organizations as well as employers who are looking to hire and train skilled labor today at the Seasoned Delicious Foods in Kingston, 6pm.

Claudia Cravens, Lucky Red. The author in conversation with Oblong Books’ Nicole Brinkley at Starr Library in Rhinebeck, 6pm.

Climate Study Group at the Saugerties Public Library, 7:30pm.

Raptors & Reptiles at the Saugerties Public Library, 7pm.

Wargaming Wednesdays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6pm.

Draft Night: March of the Machines at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Learn-to-Play with Sprites and Dice at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.