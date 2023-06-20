Thu. 6/22

Rap, Music & Poetry – Live Karaoke at Seasoned Gives The Evolution Center in Lake Katrine, 6pm.

Alex Castle at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

Open Mic Night at The Yarn Farm in Kingston, 6:30pm.

The Rodney Shop Audio Program / Roman Angelos at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7:30pm.

Lara Hope & the Ark-Tones / Todd Adelman & the Country Mile at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Badfish – A Tribute to Sublime: Performing 40 Oz to Freedom at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Spiegeltent 2023: Britton & The Sting. The spectacular Spiegeltent returns with sumptuous summer weekends of dazzling performances, drinks, and dancing at the Fisher Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 8pm.

Jupiter Nights: Chase Elodia’s Perennials / Overheard / Here at the Basilica Gallery Building in Hudson, 8pm.

Piano Bar: Noel Carey at The Lemon Squeeze in New Paltz, 8:30pm.

Fri. 6/23

Brother Jax at Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz, 5pm.

Lucky House at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

Callie Mackenzie at Rough Draft in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Vanaver Caravan Presents: House Fire Benefit Concert for LouAnne Kirkwood and Mark Murphy at the Rosendale Theatre, 7:30pm.

Jonah Smith Band at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Paul Leschen at The Lemon Squeeze in New Paltz, 8:30pm.

90s Night with The Fresh Kids at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Lefty at the Tinker Street Tavern in Woodstock, 8pm.

Tudo Que Poderia Ser w Rompiste Mis Flores / Fascinating Chimera Project / DJs Vanessa Castro & Alex Daud at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

The Pink Floyd Project: Dark Side of the Moon 50th Anniversary at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Black Mountain Symphony at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 9:30pm.

Sat. 6/24

Peter Einhorn at the Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 12pm.

Brunch: Sundad at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Callie Mackenzie Live Music at the Quartz Rock Vineyard in Marlboro, 1:30pm.

Morgan O’Kane Band at the Coppersea Distilling in New Paltz, 2pm.

Porch Music: Annalyse & Ryan at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 3pm.

The SideMen Blues Band at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

Brad Cole Trio Pondside at Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz, 5pm

Madarka. Traditional music you would have heard in the villages of Eastern Europe many years ago at the Rail Trail Cafe in Rosendale, 5pm.

Finding Alice at the Tinker Street Tavern in Woodstock, 5pm.

The Deadbeats at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

What Makes Sense / Ghost Chant / FRND CRC / From States Away / Turn Two at The Loft in Poughkeepsie, 6:30pm.

Ars Choralis presents Brahms Requiem at Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, 7pm.

Speed Dating (& Friending) at Toasted Newburgh, 7pm.

Garcia Peoples at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Facelift (Alice In Chains Tribute) at The Loft in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Salsa Under the Stars at the Safe Harbors Green in Newburgh, 7pm.

Pete Levin Trio at Lydia’s Cafe in Stone Ridge, 7pm.

Spaghetti Eastern at Station Bar & Curio in Woodstock, 7pm.

Western and Swing BBQ & Dance 2023. Dine, dance, or just enjoy an evening of swing and classic country music under Ashokan’s outdoor pavilion. Learn dance basics and then get down to live music by Jay Ungar and Molly Mason and the Western & Swing Week house band featuring vocalists Laurel Massé and Paula Bradley at the Ashokan Center in Olivebridge, 7:30pm.

Judith Tulloch Band at High Falls Cafe, 7:30pm.

Concert in the Catskills. Live country music concert on the Hudson River at the Historic Catskill Point in Catskill, 7:30pm.

The Ed Palermo Big Band at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Ellis Paul. Renowned American folk singer-songwriter from Boston with a “poet’s heart and a romantic’s soul”. Phoenicia United Methodist Church in Phoenicia, 7:3pm.

Dave Cohen at The Lemon Squeeze in New Paltz, 8:30pm

Aimee Mann at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

A Night of Punk Classics w/ The ReLaTiVeS at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

id m theft able / Glockabelle / Bugger at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Midsummer Dance Party: Pablo Shine Latin Jazz Band / Liana Gable at the Arts Society of Kingston, 8pm.

Disco Drag! Loosey Goosey! “You Make me Feel Mighty Real!” Featuring Isis Vermouth, DJ Fowl Play! with Veela Peculiar, Janine Extreme & Davon at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 9pm.

DJ Majic Juan at the Tinker Street Tavern in Woodstock, 10pm.

Sun. 6/25

R’n’B Brunch with Conor Wenk (feat. David McDonough) at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 11am.

Art Lillard at the Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 12pm.

Brunch: Gracie Day at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Ann Belmont. Brazilian and American jazz with guitar, vocals, saxophone, flute, and percussion at the Rail Trail Cafe in Rosendale, 1pm.

Pups & Pints Patio Party. An afternoon of live music, games, food, and beers; Dogs are welcome and a portion of the ticket sales will go directly towards the care of the abused neglected and homeless animals of Ulster County at Westkill Supply in Kingston, 2pm.

Extinction Rebellion Benefit Concert with Barely Lace / David Lopato Quartet / Steve Gorn / The Wild Swan Band. Climate activist group presents a diverse bill of acoustic trance, jazz, Indian classical and Celtic music. Keegan Ales in Kingston at 2pm.

David Kraai & The Saddle Tramps with Larry Packer (from The Last Waltz) at West Kill Supply in Kingston, 2pm.

Porch Music: Paul Byrne at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 3pm.

Hudson Valley String Quartet. A performance of works by Mozart, Giddens, Darvishi, and Debussy that had a remarkable impact on their time, influencing works and art that followed at Skinner Hall at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, 3pm.

Little Creek Band at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

Ars Choralis presents Brahms Requiem at Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, 4pm.

Kyle Miller at Darlings in Tillson, 6pm.

Sessa with Pulso de Barro at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 6pm.

Summertime Swing with Eight to the Bar at the Fisher Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, 6:30pm.

Eilen Jewell at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

Nonchalant Music Video Screenings and performance by Ceremonial Abyss at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

Madison McFerrin at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Jazz Series Featuring Alan Palmer at the Tinker Street Tavern in Woodstock, 10pm.

Mon. 6/26

The World Famous Colony Open Mic. Weekly open mic hosted by Brendon O’Shea with house guitar and piano available at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Karaoke with Cowboy Del at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Tues. 6/27

Follow Your Arrow: A Queer Singer/Songwriter Night at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Open Mic at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Austin & Amanda at Darlings in Tillson, 7pm.

Wed. 6/28

Live Music with Mike Herman at The Dutch in Saugerties, 6pm.

Puddles Pity Party at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

Faun Fables / Brian Dewan at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7:30pm.

Steve Smith & Vital Information at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Dead Last Wednesday with Gratefully Yours at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.