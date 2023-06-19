Local high schools are preparing to celebrate the Class of 2023 with graduation ceremonies open to family and friends. Hudson Valley One’s commencement primer will give you all the details you need to know before graduation day, but if you can’t make it in person most districts will live-stream and archive the ceremony.

Kingston High School

After months of exploring alternate locations due to a renovation project, the Kingston High School (KHS) Class of 2023 will have their graduation ceremony at Dietz Stadium (170 North Front Street, Kingston) after all. The ceremony will be held on Friday, June 23 at 5 p.m. in a venue well-equipped to handle the large numbers of people who turn out for the annual event.

Among the speakers at the commencement ceremony will be Class of 2023 valedictorian Mary Zou and salutatorian Eleanor O’Dwyer.

Graduating seniors will report to J. Watson Bailey Middle School no later than 4:15 p.m. on graduation day for line-up. The district has cautioned that proper attire is mandatory, with sneakers, jeans, shorts, flip-flops and high high-heeled shoes not permitted.

Work on the extensive $20 million project to restore and upgrade Dietz was meant to be underway, but during a planning meeting in early May it was revealed that construction delays allowed not only for the KHS graduation ceremony to take place in its traditional venue, but also for many of the school’s spring sports to be played there as well.

Kingston City School District (KCSD) Superintendent Paul Padalino last month said he learned of the shifting schedule at a meeting with Kingston Mayor Steve Noble, architects and project managers, and the district’s Director of Physical Education, Health and Athletics Richard Silverstein.

“Due to several things going on with construction, and that tends to happen, they were able to push back the start (of renovations) to after our graduation,” said Padalino in a telephone interview on Friday, May 12.

The superintendent added that construction outfits had a pre-bid walkthrough last week, but that work being performed on a state contract where bids aren’t required could begin as soon as the graduation ceremony is over.

After casting a net across the Hudson Valley, the KCSD planned the graduation ceremony for Albert C. Gruner Memorial Field on Friday, June 23. Gruner Field, as its more commonly known, is located in Lake Katrine, just south of the district’s M. Clifford Miller

Middle School.

Other frontrunners included local events space Hutton Brickyards, which was already booked graduation weekend; and the athletic field at Rondout Valley High School, a little over 15 miles southwest from the KHS campus.

Saugerties High School

The Saugerties High School Class of 2023 will be feted during a ceremony on the campus football field (310 Washington Avenue, Saugerties) on Friday, June 23 at 6 p.m.

Graduating seniors are required to assemble in the senior high gymnasium by 5 p.m. on graduation day.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved indoors, with each senior being given four tickets for family and friends. Tickets are not required for entry to the planned outdoor ceremony.

There will be handicapped seating on the track encircling the football field, and for those who need assistance there will be golf carts available for transport. Please notify one of the graduation helpers in the parking lot should you or anyone in your party require assistance.

Among those being honored during the graduation ceremony are Class of 2023 valedictorian Amy Hoyt and salutatorian Palak Patel.

New Paltz High School

The New Paltz High School (NPHS) Class of 2023 graduation ceremony will be held on Friday, June 23 at 6 p.m. at Floyd Patterson Field on the NPHS campus (130 S. Putt Corners Road, New Paltz). A reception sponsored by the PTSA will immediately follow.

Parking at New Paltz High School is limited; graduating seniors will be given two passes for on-campus parking. A shuttle bus will run from the Lenape Elementary School parking lot for those who cannot park at NPHS. No tickets are required to attend the ceremony itself.

Graduating seniors are expected to arrive at the high school by 5 p.m. on graduation day.

If the weather isn’t agreeable, the ceremony will be moved to the SUNY New Paltz Athletic and Wellness Center.

Among those being honored at the graduation ceremony are Class of 2023 valedictorian Sofia Loyer and salutatorian Lauren Stolfe.

Onteora High School

The Onteora High School Class of 2023 will be honored during a ceremony planned for Friday, June 23 at 6 p.m. on the high school stadium field (4166 Route 28, Boiceville).

Tickets are not required to attend the event, and guests are asked to arrive as early as 5 p.m.

In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved into the high school gymnasium where there will be a tiered seating system. Graduating seniors will be provided with four priority seating tickets for family and friends to be seated starting at 5 p.m.; all other guests will be admitted to the gymnasium starting at 5:30 p.m.

Among those speaking at the graduation ceremony are Class of 2023 valedictorian Takemi Sono-Knowles and salutatorian Maeve Turck.