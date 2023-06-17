Congratulations to the following New Paltz High School seniors on their 2023 New Paltz Rotary Scholarships: Charlee Domitrovits — doing good in the world scholarship; Nick Ruger — the Seakill Custom Home Builders scholarship; Alyvia Burda — the Jerry Thompson memorial scholarship; Dalton Veeder — the Joyce Minard business scholarship; Pierce Lutz — the Central Hudson STEM scholarship; Sofia Loyer — the Interact Club scholarship; Jenna Triguero — the Law Offices of Robert F. Rich scholarship; Anthony Drewnowski — the Peter A. Rubin Insurance Agency scholarship; Shane Maher — the George Devine memorial scholarship; Sofia Carucci — the Devine Agency scholarship; Casper Spring — the Rotary BOCES scholarship; Sofie Figueroa — the Rotary BOCES scholarship.

New Paltz Rotary merit scholarships were presented to: Kayla Cafaldo, Ben Shannon, Michael Lynn, Margaret Lynn, Lauren Stolfe, Julia Crofton, Lily Sturgis, Nina Sarubbi, Taishan Fontes-Janusz and Lindsey Clinton.

These students and their guests received their awards at the Rotary scholarship breakfast last week at Garvans in New Paltz.