Freedom of speech and expression prevailed as the Woodstock Public Library board voted unanimously June 15 to let the Drag Story Time and Sparkle Party go on as scheduled on June 17.

A standing-room-only crowd packed the library reading room and spilled into the main area of the library. Just over a dozen attendees spoke passionately in favor of allowing the program to continue, One person spoke against it.

Trustees voted to adopt the policy committee’s recommendation to allow the program despite calls from three individuals to cancel it. The vote prompted cheers and applause from the audience.

“You make us proud,” an audience member said.

Board president Jeff Collins and Trustee Leslie Gerber responded, “You make us proud.”

Collins responded to those expressing frustration the cancellation was even being considered. “We follow process because we are, under state guidelines, mandated to be a democracy. That means we have to hear all voices including voices we do not agree with, to put it mildly,” he said. “I also want to thank everyone for their beautiful comments.”

Collins at times became emotional. The comments, he said, had been “very heartfelt, meaningful and deep.”

A policy committee special meeting on June 12 had recommended to allow the program as scheduled.

“Woodstock Library’s mission is to create an inclusive environment for all members of our diverse community. As we are a public institution, it’s important that we represent all aspects of our community in our collections and our program offerings,” the committee recommendation stated. “Attendance at any of our programs is entirely voluntary, which is why we offer a variety of programs. There is something for everyone.”

It went on to criticize the complaints against the Drag Story Time as being based on assumptions, citing unverified sources to make its arguments.

“In reviewing the plans for the program presented by our library staff and sample audio visual materials submitted by the performers,” the policy committee said, “it is the opinion of this committee that the drag story hour program will promote inclusiveness and self-acceptance in a joyful celebratory setting. It is welcoming to all.”

Several people spoke about the importance of rights.

“This is not about drag people reading stories. This is about curtailing freedom of speech,” said Kris McDaniel-Miccio. “This is about something so anti-democratic, and what we hope is American. That is shocking to the conscience. I cannot believe I’m standing here in Woodstock, New York, defending the rights of people to read a book. It’s not going to harm children. If you think it harms your child, have a conversation with them, or don’t show up. It also means accountability and responsibility. And I’m taking responsibility for the fact that I am saying that if this board does not permit the reading on Saturday, it will be putting a nail in the coffin of democracy.”

County gender expression law

Kingston county legislator Peter Criswell urged support of the county Drag is Not A Crime Act in response to anti-drag bills sweeping the nation.

“The concept that it can’t come to our neighborhood? This is proof that it is in our neighborhood, and we need to codify into law protections,” he said.

A proposed law adds gender expression to the county’s existing human-rights law that protects gender identity and transgender status, Criswell explained. The county legislature is expected to vote on the bill July 18.

“Drag Story Hour was created so that queer and questioning kids might feel seen and feel safe in a world where suicide rates are at an all-time high. This event is also meant to teach kids who may not grow up to be queer about inclusion,” said Jami Smith, who identifies as a queer person. “You may remember that the community of Woodstock just hosted a family pride event at Opus 40 nearly two weeks ago. It was an all-ages event that included many drag queens. There was a story hour, much like the one that’s proposed here. There were over 100 families in attendance, and no one was worried about some nefarious indoctrination.”

Nathan Rifenburg of West Hurley, who identified himself as a proud gay father of twin girls, said there was nothing inappropriate about drag story hours. “If we didn’t know, drag queens are performers and they know their audience, and so they are going to respond appropriately to the audience that they are performing in front of, just like our movie stars can be in R-rated movies, and then can do a movie for the kids and it’d be a G-rated movie,” he said. “They are performers who are performing, and our kids respond to these beautiful, wonderful individuals.”

What is appropriate?

Emily Taylor of Kingston, who is transsexual, said the lack of exposure to similar people made it harder growing up queer. “It made it so that it took me a whole lot longer to figure out who I was, and even longer than that to stop hating myself for it,” Taylor said. “There is nothing that is inappropriate or sexual about a person in a fancy dress, reading a story book out loud to a group of children. No child is going to be harmed by this event. But they might learn how to be loving and accepting towards other people, and some of them might get the message that it’s okay for them to be who they are.”

George Herbst, the only person who spoke against the program, said he has always been supportive of the gay community and has a gay daughter, but doesn’t think children should be exposed to a drag story hour. “I’ve been to many drag shows. I love them. I support them in Florida, here, wherever. I just do not think it’s appropriate for young children. But that’s my opinion, and I’m gonna stick to it,” he said. “You guys do what you do. I do what I do. I’m here for straight pride. You guys are here for gay pride. God bless us all.”

Nathan Solmose of Boiceville had written the board that he didn’t think it was appropriate for young children, including his three-year-old son, to be exposed to mature sexual content and lifestyle.

“At the tender age of three, children are still developing their understanding of the world and their own identities. Introducing complex concepts related to gender and sexuality at such an early stage may cause confusion and potentially create an undue influence on their developing perspectives,” he wrote. “Drag queens represent a sensationalized and sexually charged act of entertainment for a mature audience — this is highly inappropriate for children, and it’s appalling that this type of lifestyle is combined with children’s story time.”

Barb Yusko of Woodstock, who also filed a complaint, had written that the program was more than distasteful.

“It may appear as lighthearted, but the message is more serious: An attempt to undermine the two-sex concept, to reconstruct children’s minds regarding sexuality and demean the family unit of male/female/child,” she wrote. “I do not expect my town government to indoctrinate me with ideologies that defy my established beliefs, or to bow to political correctness, or to impose an agenda on me that is offensive.”

A wake-up call

Policy committee chair Barry Miller said a policy was in the works to address this issue.

“The world is changing, and people don’t understand what’s going on, so everybody is trying to get ahead of this so that we don’t have problems like what just happened with us,” he said. “And I’m so glad that you all came out here tonight.”

“We are in a state of cultural warfare in this country,” Collins added.

“It was incredible hearing everybody’s story and having you understand that we are obligated as protectors of our democracy to follow the procedure and process sometimes even when it does seem a little insane,” said trustee Caroline Jerome.

Trustee Dorothea Marcus recalled a local library that had canceled an astrology program in response to objections from some Christians. A new policy would protect the library director and staff, she explained. “We knew that with this event coming up, we needed to have a procedure in place to guide whether we keep an event or cancel it, and we did not want our staff and our library director Ivy Gocker or our children’s program director Hollie (Ferrara) to be harassed or pressured by anyone. We wanted the board to be the one to make the decision,”

Trustee Howard Kagan thought the library board was issuing “kind of a wake-up call for local organizations and institutions around the country.”

The Drag Time Story Hour and Sparkle Party, sponsored by Golden Notebook and Harana Market, will be held June 17 at 1 p.m. on the Library lawn, 5 Library Lane. Featuring storytellers Amber Guesa and Katarina Mirage, it will be open to all ages.