The freshman congressman from New York’s 19 district and Vice-Chair of the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force spoke at a press conference to announce that Democrats are introducing discharge petitions to force floor votes on an Assault Weapons Ban, Universal Background Checks, and closing the Charleston Loophole. (info on the three bills below). If 218 members sign the petition, it automatically gets a vote on the House floor.

Assault Weapons Ban (H.R. 698)

This bill prohibits the sale, transfer, manufacture and importation of semiautomatic weapons and ammunition feeding devices capable of accepting more than fifteen rounds.

It does not prohibit the continued possession of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines lawfully owned before enactment and would not apply to certain firearms like antiques and certain hunting/sporting rifles.

These weapons of war have been used in some of the deadliest mass shootings in the United States.

Bipartisan Background Checks Act (H.R. 715)

This bill requires that every sale of a firearm includes a background check with certain exemptions for family transfers and temporary hunting transfers.

A licensed gun dealer, manufacturer or importer would be required to conduct a background check before a transfer between private parties can proceed.

This will prevent firearms from getting into the wrong hands through unlicensed dealers.

Enhanced Background Checks Act (H.R. 2403)