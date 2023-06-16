Former Ulster County finance commissioner Burt Gulnick, who resigned his position under a cloud of suspicion on March 1, was arrested by state troopers today, Friday, June 16. Gulnick has been charged with over 50 charges related to activities as treasurer of the Hurley Recreation Association and the Friends of Mike Hein political campaign.

Sources say Assistant District Attorney Felicia Rafael of the financial crimes bureau will be prosecuting the case.

The Hurley Recreation Association, a swimming and outdoor recreation park is a non-profit organization funded by members’ dues and guest fees, It is neither operated nor funded by the Town of Hurley.