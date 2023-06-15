Six graduating student athletes from New Paltz High School signaled their intention to play for the colleges of their choice during a “signing day” recognition ceremony held in the school’s auditorium on May 30.

Greg Warren, the New Paltz Central School District’s Director of Health, Physical Education and Athletics, delivered opening remarks during the event, encouraging the student athletes and their families to stay in touch with the district once the students have moved on. “Athletes: keep us posted,” Warren said. “Send us an email. Stop by. Parents: drop us a line. We want to hear how they’re doing.”

Wearing a giant smile, Finn Gibson completed his celebratory signing form, indicating his intention to participate on Willamette University’s Division III men’s track and field team. Elijah Flynn, who intends to compete on Bard College’s Division III men’s track and field team, sat next to his parents while signing his own celebratory form. Michael Odell signed a National Letter of Intent, committing to play Division I football at Stony Brook University. Logan Ormond signed on to play men’s lacrosse at State University (SUNY) of New York-Delhi, a Division III school. Cole Cuppett and Isait Flores, who were not in attendance, also plan to compete for Division III teams in college. Cole intends to play men’s lacrosse for SUNY Oswego, while Isait plans to play Men’s Soccer at Lehman College-City University of New York.