New Yorkers know that every yellow cab has a story. But imagine a lifetime of stories, all wrapped up into a fast-paced, one-man show. John McDonagh, a Queens native and U.S. Army veteran with Irish roots, is serving up just that in his acclaimed play, Off the Meter, On the Record. Offering insights from 40 years in the driver’s seat of a yellow cab, his play takes audiences on a wild ride through the ever-changing streets of New York City, exploring everything from the city’s social issues to the sometimes extravagant demands of its denizens.

McDonagh will deliver his behind-the-seats takes on taxi life at Mountain View Studio in Woodstock this Sat., June 17 at 7pm. There is a $20 suggested donation.

McDonagh has made his mark on New York City as a radio host and a member of the board for the Irish American Writers and Artists, and first presented his play at the NYC Fringe Festival. Since then, his play has gone on to enjoy successful sold-out runs in cities like Boston and Dublin, including a notable stint at the Irish Repertory Theatre in New York City.

Reflecting on his journey, McDonagh says, “Off the Meter represents the culmination of a forty-year career of driving a yellow cab in New York City, while trying to make a difference in the world.” His unique blend of comedy, social commentary, and Irish storytelling have not only brought audiences to laughter and tears but also garnered him the First Origin Irish Theatre Spirit Award in January of 2022.

Audiences and critics alike have been captivated by McDonagh’s stories. The New York Times called him the “Bard of Gridlock”, while The New Yorker praised him as an “unfailingly affable raconteur”. Stephen Fry went as far as to label McDonagh as “the best and most articulate guide I have ever had”. His tales have also found resonance across the pond, with the Irish Echo describing the play as a “rip-roaring, side-splitting, tongue-in-cheek one-man play”. It promises to be a must-see event that spins tales faster than the iconic New York minute.