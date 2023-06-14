Thu. 6/15

Slow Stitch Club. Quilt, knit, crochet, felt, sew, embroider while enjoying some “me time” and socializing at the Gardiner Ali Brady, 10:30am.

Adult Craft Night at the Town of Ulster Public Library, 5pm.

“Meet the Artist” with Myles Loftin and Zhidong Zhang (2023 AIRs) at CPW in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Fri. 6/16

Knitting Group at the Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz, 4pm.

Sat. 6/17

Reception for Features Artist Silvana Tagliaferri at Art Gallery 71 in Rhinecliff, 3pm.

Africans in America & Antiquity with Transart. Exhibition chronicling the history and culture of people of African descent in the Mid-Hudson Valley of New York State at the Persen House in Kingston, 10am.

Sustainable Sheep Farming and Fiber Craft Workshop. Join Paula Kucera, owner of White Barn Sheep and Wool, for a discussion on raising sheep and the fiber arts at Wallkill Valley Land Trust in New Paltz, 10:30am.

Sun. 6/18

Local Knit and Crochet Circle. Bring your own project and join local knitters and crocheters to come together for Knit Circle at the Gardiner Library, 1pm.

Tues. 6/20

Woodstock Rock ‘n’ Wool Knitting & Crochet Meet Up at the Woodstock Public Library, 3pm.

Getting Crafty. Arts and crafts group meeting for anyone wanting to bring their current projects or learn a new craft from others at the Hudson Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Wed. 6/21

How to Write About Your Photography with Charles Purvis at CPW in Kingston, 6pm.

Margaret’s Monthly Craft: DIY Flower Press at the Kingston Library, 6pm.