Tyler J. Brinkhuis, 26, of Saugerties, was arrested on June 7, 2023 and charged with criminal mischief, a class B felony. The incident took place in October of 2022 in Mount Marion Park.

According to Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra, Brinkhuis’s arrest stems from an investigation conducted by members of the Saugerties Police Department after which it was established that Brinkhuis was responsible for throwing an explosive device into the front yard of the victim’s residence, which created a large hole in the yard after it exploded.

Brinkhuis was arraigned in Town of Saugerties Justice Court and released on his own recognizance.