Thu. 6/15

Journey Blue Heaven and Friends at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

The Waco Brothers / The Neon Gamblers at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

Jake Xerxes Fussell / Sam Moss at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Buddy Guy at UPAC in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Corey Glover Soul Experience at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Jupiter Nights: Nkodia / Rager / Charlotte Jacobs. Summer series of art/music events returns for a night of innovative, textured, soulful avant-pop and R&B at Basilica in Hudson, 8pm.

Tone Masons. Featuring Gabriel Butterfield, Jimmy Eppard & Jim Curtain at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Fri. 6/16

Ivan Dan Pitt at Wallkill Valley Land Trust in New Paltz, 4pm

Levanta at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 5:30pm.

Heavy Gauge at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

Blac Rabbit / Atabeya at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

The Classics at The Dutch in Saugerties, 7pm.

El Dorado Slim ft. Scott Sharrard. Six-piece ensemble exploring early 1970s soul-jazz, acid funk and space spirituals at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Amy Rigby / Anthony Kaczynski at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Highly Cyrus at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Spirit Family Reunion / Amber Rubarth at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

The Emo Night Tour at The Chance Theatre in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

Sat. 6/17

Sarah Urech at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 3pm.

Julia Howl Haines with Matoaka Little Eagle. Cross cultural adventures, interweaving music, voice, and stories at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 5:30pm.

Hudson Valley String Quartet. A program of influential works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Claude Debussy at Unison Arts & Learning Center in New Paltz, 6pm.

Reggae on the Rock w/ Mystic Bowie’s Talking Dreads. Reggae Legend Mystic Bowie and his band The Talking Dreads play the music of The Talking Heads and Tom Tom Club at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 7pm.

Billy Riker and The Beautiful Bastards at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

Jasperoo & the Lex Grey Acoustic Trio at Chromatic Studios in Kingston, 7:30pm.

Singer/Songwriter Series Half Naked / Marilyn Kirby’s Bad Math Trio at the Arts Society of Kingston, 8pm.

Salsa Night with Cuboricua! at The Falcon in Marlboro, 8pm.

Patti LuPone at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

The Bruce Katz Band at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Community Rave Network at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 9pm.

Abraham & the Groove. Funk, soul, and R&B at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 9:30pm.

Sun. 6/18

Fathers Day Brunch In The Garden Featuring Marc Delgado & Doug Marcus at the Colony in Woodstock, 11am.

Father’s Day Jazz Brunch with Kimberly Hawkey at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 11am.

Afternoon Concert: Pocket Merchant. Part of our Sunday afternoon concert series, with local jazz-fusion at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 1pm.

Clear Light Ensemble. Improvisational musical collaboration divinely inspired by Classical Indian Ragas at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 1pm.

Kingston Jazz Jam at Chromatic Studios in Kingston, 4pm.

Michael Bisio / Mat Walerian / Mat Maneri at the Arts Society of Kingston, 4pm.

Andrew Jordan at Darlings in Tillson, 6pm.

Faster Pussycat / Jason Charles Miller / Honor Among Thieves / Heartless at The Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie, 6pm.

Mark Usvolk Sextet at Lydia’s Cafe in Stone Ridge, 7pm.

Arc Iris / Noah B. Harley at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7:30pm.

Daddies Day: Drag Show and Burlesque at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Mon. 6/19

Juneteenth Celebration: Singer-Songwriter Adam Falcon at Unison Arts & Learning Center in New Paltz, 6pm.

Karaoke w Cowboy Del at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Tues. 6/20

Evan Mason at Darlings in Tillson, 7pm.

Late Greats / Matt Duncan / Western Skies at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Wed. 6/21

Jazz Supper Club with Andrew Jordan at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 6:30pm.

Bonny Doon / John Andrews & The Yawns at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

IceBox Cake / Fine Grain / Frowned Upon at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7:30pm.

Of the Atlas / Whoah! at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.