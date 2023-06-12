The Kingston City School District dress code appears set to follow quickly changing trends in fashion by undergoing an update a little over a year after it was last amended.

According to feedback from students and parents alike, efforts by the district to allow students the leeway to interpret some passages in the code led to unwelcome confusion. Trustee Suzanne Jordan, chair of the Policy Committee, discussed the potential dress code changes during a meeting of the Board of Education held on Wednesday, June 7.

“This has been such an interesting process because we got feedback from both middle schools and the high school, and interestingly enough we have come full circle,” said “The feedback from both students and parents was a desire for more specificity and, to be candid, a more stringent code than we proposed.”

Specific details about the changes to the two-page dress code were not revealed, but Jordan said plans were underway to “delete any language that may be gender specific, lead to body shaming, or discriminatory kind of preferences in any way.”

“A big problem is the torso,” said Jordan.

The code as currently written prohibits dressing or appearance which is “vulgar, obscene, libelous, or advocates discrimination or denigrates others on the basis of actual or perceived race, color, body type, national origin, ethnic group, creed, religion, religious practice, gender (including gender identity and expression), sexual orientation, age, marital/parental status, disability, political, social, socio-economic, lifestyle differences or predisposing genetic characteristic.”

The code also disallows wearing clothes that encourage illegal activities or violent crimes, as well as any gang colors or endorsements of gang activity. Clothing with messages favoring sexual activity, the use of controlled substances, illegal drugs, alcohol or tobacco use is also forbidden. Unless used in a utilitarian or protective nature, or is worn for religious or medical reasons, headwear is also not acceptable in the current dress code.

Other code violations include wearing of shirts with overlong sleeves, tops with shoulder straps narrower than the wearer’s second and third fingers in width; and shirts, shorts or skirt slits shorter than one inch beyond the wearer’s fingertips.

While some of those rules may appear strict, those surveyed said there was too much ambiguity in the code, Jordan said.

“We went through such lengths to try to make it as nimble, as flexible as possible,” said Jordan. “But people really want to be told specifically what they can and can’t wear.”

Jordan said the policy was sent to secondary building principals for review, while at Kingston High School, the district’s Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Kathy Sellitti met with students. A group of students at J. Watson Bailey invited members of the Policy Committee to discuss the code, and a districtwide parent group also reviewed the policy.

“There were representatives from every school in the parent group that had an opportunity to meet,” Jordan said. “Several (School) Board members and the superintendent were at that meeting as well.”

Jordan said the feedback was “pretty consistent” in the call for a more stringent dress code.

“Unfortunately we can’t provide uniforms for everybody,” Jordan said. “But I guess in retrospect we didn’t have such terrible policy to begin with.”

The dress code is part of the Student Code of Conduct and the Kingston High School Student Code of Conduct, also known as the Jefferson Code. It is reviewed annually and has been previously revised in June 2022, January 2017, August 2013, September 2009, and December 2007.

Students who violate the dress code are required to modify their appearance by covering or removing offending items, or by replacing it with something more acceptable. Students who repeatedly fail to comply may face further discipline, up to and including out of school suspension.