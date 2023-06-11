The Ulster County Italian American Foundation (UCIAF) has announced the 2023 recipients of its annual educational and community grants.

Anna Brett, the educational awards chairperson, and her committee selected the following winners for the annual $1000 award: Riley Adams, Marlboro High School; Emily Bartolone, Rondout Valley High School; Grace Cascio, Kingston High School; Jett Conti, Onteora High School; Adelaide Finley, Kingston High School; Marco Martini, Wallkill High School; Abigail Naccarato, Rondout Valley High School; Abigail Nolan, Onteora High School; Sean Sasso Jr., Saugerties High School; Gianna Tisch, Onteora High School; and Nancy Weeks, the Mount Academy.

The foundation has been awarding these grants for the last seven years to Ulster County high school seniors who are planning on attending two- or four-year colleges in the fall. Since its inception in June of 2015, UCIAF has in total awarded $56,500 in educational awards, $9000 for community grants and approximately $18,000 in community care donations. Additionally for 2022-2024, UCIAF donated $7200 for a UCC President’s Challenge Scholarship.

In addition to the educational awards, UCIAF will award five $750 community grants to a group of outstanding Ulster County not-for-profit organizations. The 2023 recipients are: Angel Food East, Inc.; Point God Academy, Inc.; Resource Center for Accessible Living (RCAL); Kingston Emergency Food Collaborative; and Ulster Youth Build. This grant program is in its fourth year and is part of the foundation’s Community Care Program.

The awards and grants will be given out at UCIAF’s membership meeting at Diamond Mills in Saugerties on Tuesday, June 13 at 6 p.m. The dinner costs $40 per seat and is open to the public. Reservations can be made at www.uciaf.org.

“We are very excited to meet again as a group and continue to support our youth and community,” said Tony Marmo, UCIAF president. “The educational awards have been a part of our foundation since the beginning and the community grants have added another dimension. We look forward to a great evening.”

For additional information, visit uciaf.org.