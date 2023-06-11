The Hurley Town Board has appointed deputy town clerk Annie Reed to serve as town clerk for the remainder of 2023. The vote on Tuesday, June 6 to appoint Reed was 3-0. (Two board members were absent.)

Reed succeeds Judy Mayhon, who died on Friday, June 2, after a long illness. Mayhon had been town clerk since January 2008.

Reed joined the town hall staff in January 2022 as executive assistant to town supervisor Melinda McKnight and became a deputy town clerk later in the year. She served in the town clerk’s capacity during Mayhon’s illness.

Reed and her husband, Michael Goss, a Hudson Valley native, moved to West Hurley in 2014 — having left Texas “to escape the heat,” she said. After moving here, Reed worked at Woodstock Yoga for several years.

Reed said the Town of Hurley is her “favorite place” to live and that she’ll “never leave.”

Reed said it was a “pleasure” working with Mayhon and that she’s “deeply saddened” by the former clerk’s passing.