The Hasbrouck Park playground is now open with a brand-new safety surface. Kingston mayor Steve Noble, officials from the Parks and Recreation Department, and students from JFK Elementary School’s student government, gathered to cut the ribbon on the newly improved playground.

The improvements are part of the Parks and Recreation Department’s plan to replace wood chips in all City of Kingston parks. Previously, Rickel Knox Park, Barmann Park, and the new playground at Kingston Point Beach have been resurfaced.

Funding for this project came from the City of Kingston’s Community Development Block Grant.