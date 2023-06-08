Fasten those seatbelts, because history is about to hit the highway. The 2nd Schoharie Turnpike/Kaaterskill Clove Road Rally, slated for this Saturday, June 10, 2023, isn’t your typical car event; it’s a nostalgic journey on four wheels.

The rally begins at the Dutchman’s Landing Park in Catskill, with a breakfast at 10am. It’s a great chance to meet and greet the other participants and engage in some light automotive geek-speak before hitting the streets.

The driving route will follow the path of the historic 1803 Schoharie Turnpike, leading attendees all the way to the Old Stone Fort Museum in Schoharie. The course runs alongside the serene Schoharie Creek and includes detours to the Gilboa and Prattsville museums, a pit stop at the lush Mountaintop Arboretum, and a thrilling descent of the Kaaterskill Clove. Rather than a frenetic race, this rally offers a relaxed pace along quiet country roads, through quaint hamlets and villages, while nature is in full boom all around.

The first stop, Old Stone Fort Museum in Schoharie, is home to a time-capsule on wheels, a 1903 Rambler. This relic, the first car in the village and untouched since its manufacturing, is a twin to two other 1903 Ramblers that participated in the historic 1903 Endurance Run.

This is a non-competitive tour, and you don’t need a vintage vehicle to participate (though it will help turn heads). The route totals 135 miles in length, and the fee is $100 per car.

More rallies are planned for later in the year. On September 23rd, the 7th Catskill Conquest Rally will commemorate the aforementioned 1903 Auto Endurance Run, guiding participants along the picturesque Catskill Mountains Scenic Byway, featuring stops at the Margaretville Cauliflower Festival and the Hanford Mills Museum. The rally wraps up at the Franklin Railroad and Community Museum in Franklin, NY.

Then on October 14th, the 5th Catskill Covered Bridge Rally will kick off. This unique event explores 13 watercourses, crossing historic covered bridges in the Catskill Park and Forest Preserve. This rally promises an unconventional twist on the traditional car event, perfect for those who prefer the scenic route. After all, the journey is more important than the destination.

More info on all the rallies can be found at 1903autorun.com.