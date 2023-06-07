Get ready to pirouette into a weekend full of rhythm and revelry. The Woodstock Diamond Dance and Music Festival is striding onto the stage this summer, promising an energetic blend of music and movement that reflects both local talent and international influences. According to artistic director Linda Diamond, the festival seeks to deliver a “versatile, colorful program” to the audience, with the belief that “dance is an art that speaks to all people regardless of background or language”.

Taking place on Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11, at the Woodstock Diamond Sokolow Dance Theatre, the festival is an annual highlight for local fans of the dance arts. Saturday’s proceedings begin with a pre-performance outdoor reception at 5:30pm, followed by a show at 6pm. Providing a jazz-infused soundtrack to the evening will be the duo of Bob Arthurs on trumpet and Steve LaMattina. The festivities continue on Sunday, commencing at 2:30pm, showcasing the diverse talents of Linda Diamond and Company, accompanied by the award-winning composer, Tom Desisto.

The festival’s new repertoire caters to all ages, offering a reduced rate for children in the company of an adult. The lineup includes two premieres by the Artistic Director, Linda Diamond. “Swamp”, featuring the music of Tom Desisto, will be brought to life by the dancing prowess of Nina Deacon, Ellie Lehman, Amina Konate, and Alyssa Kendrick. The second premiere, “Canzone”, accompanied by music from American composer Samuel Barber, is a touching solo elegy dedicated to dance icons Jennifer Muller and Stuart Hodes.

Also on the program is a piece titled “A Journey Through her Mother’s Heart”, inspired by the art of Vita and brought to fruition through the collaborative efforts of Diamond and Desisto, under a Puffin Foundation award for choreography. This performance, along with several others that draw from multicultural and visual arts themes, creates a rich tapestry of movement and music.

These include “Salidas y Entradas” set to the music of award-winning Cuban composer and conductor Tania Leon, and “Pic-Assiette” from DanceVisions of Picasso, inspired by Picasso’s Cubism and featuring painted guitars by Woodstock artist Sabra Segal. Another highlight, “Las Escondidas”, is a duet choreographed by Diamond and danced by Amina Konate and Ellie Lehman, capturing the essence of Sephardic music.

Reservations, including handicap parking, can be made by calling 845-679-7757. The admission for June 10 is $20, which includes the pre-performance reception, while the June 11 admission is $15. For children 12 and under, tickets are available for $7.