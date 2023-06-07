Thurs. 6/8

Taking Strides: Walking for Your Health. Get outside, meet other people, and improve your fitness and well-being at our free weekly walking group Kingston Library, 9am.

Storytimes at the Saugerties Library, 10:30am.

Backroom @ The Pansy Club Open Mic, hosted by Rainbow Lounge at the Hudson Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center, 3pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Naturalist Passport: Animals of the Forsyth Nature Center. 13 Thursdays of free, hands-on interactive nature programming and a live animal demonstration at the Forsyth Nature Center in Kingston, 3:30pm.

Block Heads Lego Club at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

The Emu and The Oak. Teen Advisory group at the Olive Free Library, 4:30pm.

Adult US Sailing Basic Keelboat – Class 1. 21-hour class taught by US Sailing-Certified instructors and covers many topics which a competent sailor will need to master at the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 4:30pm.

Trivia with DJ Maxwell at Rough Draft in Kingston, 6pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Fri. 6/9

Nature Walks with Minnewaska State Park Educator Nick Martin. A one mile walk on the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail and wander through Majestic Park at the Gardiner Library, 8am.

Cemetery Walks. Two local history walks, one at Tongore Cemetery and the other at Bushkill Cemetery. Olive Free Library, 10am & 1pm.

Catalyzing Agroforestry in the Hudson Valley and Beyond. A convening for farmers, land stewards, and ag professionals to connect & grow support for agroforestry as a natural climate solution at the Stone Ridge Orchard, 1pm.

Cemetery Walk- Mountain Rd./ Ashokan Rural. Join April for a local history walk at the Olive Free Library, 3:30pm.

D&D at the Hurley Library, 4pm.

June Pride Youth Talent Show at the Hudson Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center, 5pm.

Yu-Gi-Oh at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Yugioh! Advanced at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

FNM Commander at Kirwan’s Game Store in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Friday Night Magic at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 7pm.

Climate Roundtable Discussion at Rail Trail Cafe in Rosendale, 7pm.

Sat. 6/10

WBS Class: USS Small Boat Instructor Certification at the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 8am.

Poughkeepsie Pride Parade & Festival hosted by the Dutchess County Pride Center, 9am.

Wooden Sailboat Restoration Hands-On Seminar 1 at the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, 9am.

Creative Expression Through Music Making at the Hudson Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center, 11am.

Dance Workshop with Site-Specific Dances. Community-based dance and movement class for participants of all ages and abilities at Olana in Hudson, 1pm, 3pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm, 6pm.

Jane Delury, “Hedge.” A celebration including cookies, lemonade, an author talk, a book signing, and a house tour at Montgomery Place in Annandale-on-Hudson, 2pm.

Bill Eville, “Washed Away” at Nancy’s Artisanal Creamery, 4pm.

A Bougie Ballroom Affair. A Night for Queer BIPOC! Party goers, performers & spectators all welcome Hosted by the Queer BIPOC Intersection at the Hudson Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center, 7pm

Sun. 6/11

Mushroom Walks Woodland Ecology Walk at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 10am, 5:30pm.

Children’s Day Festival. BBQ, bounce house, and games at Reformed Church of Shawangunk in Wallkill, 10:45am.

The Beacon Sloop Club Strawberry Festival. This favorite event is free admission to the public. It features strawberry shortcake, smoothies, children’s activities, educational displays at Pete and Toshi Seeger Riverfront Park in Beacon, 12pm.

Community-led Commander Sundays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 1pm.

Understand Your Energy. Discover how chakras function with Kathy Lalonde at Gallery 40 in Poughkeepsie, 1pm.

Vintage Clothing Pop Up Shop at Gallery 40 in Poughkeepsie, 1pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 1pm.

Kaatsbaan Culinary Conversation: “Storing and Saving: The Foundation of Great Cooking,” at the Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, 2pm.

Commander Madness Sunday at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Mon. 6/12

Writers Group at the Reformed Church of New Paltz, 12:30pm.

Chronogram Summer Arts Preview Networking Event at the Fuller Building at Kingston, 5:30pm.

Magic the Gathering Draft at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6pm.

Magic the Gathering: Modern Mondays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Tues. 6/13

Writer’s Group. Share recent work and exchange feedback with other writers at Kingston Library in the First Floor Meeting Space, 11am.

Community Acupuncture Clinic at the Hudson Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center in Kingston, 12:30pm.

Scrabble at the Saugerties Library, 1pm.

Teen D&D at the Saugerties Library, 3pm.

Fiction and Personal Narrative Workshop with Nancy Kline at the Woodstock Public Library, 4pm.

Tuesday Write-Ins at the Woodstock Public Library, 5pm.

Between the Lines: YA Book Club at the Olive Free Library, 6pm.

Trivia Break Tuesdays with Andre at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Open Mic at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Wed. 6/14

Mah Jongg, Mexican Train and Scrabble Group Meet Up at Gardiner Library, 1pm.

The Mashup. A night of networking and connecting for creatives in the Hudson Valley at Ole Savannah in Kingston, 5pm.

Game Night at the Communal Table at Rough Draft in Kingston, 5:30pm.

Wargaming Wednesdays at World’s End Comics in Kingston, 6pm.

Draft Night: March of the Machines at POW Card Games & Comics in Port Ewen, 6pm.

Learn-to-Play with Sprites and Dice at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

Oblong Online: Rae McDaniel, Gender Magic. A Pride 2023 Event with Author Rae McDaneilin conversation with Ellis Light about their first-of-its-kind practical guide to achieving gender freedom with joy, curiosity, and pleasure. Online via Zoom with Oblong Books, 7pm.

D&D Campaign at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.