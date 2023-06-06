Sticker shock over Woodstock rental prices and a concern about proposed restrictions on housing affordability were subjects of discussion at the town housing committee’s community forum May 30 at the Mescal Hornbeck Community Center. Approximately 60 people attended. The committee sought input about a series of sweeping zoning revisions intended to encourage more long-term housing.

“The rumor out there — and God I wish things moved this quickly — is that we’re going to be adopting this in about two weeks,” town supervisor Bill McKenna said. “For those of you who have been in Woodstock for a while, you know nothing happens that quickly.”

The housing committee has been working on the issues for four years.

“There’s still a process to be going through,” McKenna explained. “There will be public discussions, there will be a public hearing. There’ll be responses back from the county and from the town planning board. So everybody should just relax and rest assured that all your concerns issues, and comments will be reviewed, considered and possibly implemented.”

“The housing committee is largely concerned with creating affordable homes for people, people who live here, people who work here are seniors, families. We’d love to attract to come here so we don’t lose our elementary school. These are the people who need housing. We all know them,” committee co-chair Susan Goldman said.

The federal government considers households paying more than 30 percent of monthly income to be cost-burdened. A huge percentage of people in the county are spending much more of their aggregate income on housing costs.

“I talked to one local employer who had a professional earning upwards of $60,000, who could not find a suitable home for his family,” Goldman said. “Everything was either moldy or way too expensive at that level of income. So this is a serious problem that we have at all levels for our town.”

Woodstock has a zero percent vacancy rate, It has been that way for quite a long time.

“A handful of units means zero,” Goldman said.

A professional making $60,000 per year can afford $1500 per month rent, given the 30 percent-of-income guideline. But there are no rentals at that price.

A recent search of available rentals garnered staggering results:

A 400-square-foot one-bedroom apartment was found for $1400 and a 600-square-foot unit for $1500, but the prices quickly soared from there, reported committee co-chair Katherine Tegen. One listing was asking $4500 for a two-bedroom, while another wanted $4700. A three-bedroom on Van Dale Road was listed for $5500.

Proposed code revisions include provision for cluster cottages, something that was a more common sight in parts of town, including Calamar Lane. Other proposals include co-housing and, continuous-care facilities. Tiny homes will be possible under the changes.

Duplexes are already allowed by code. Three and four distinct housing units in the footprint of a single-family lot are under consideration.

Much attention was paid to clarify language on accessory dwelling units, or ADUs. These have been allowed without planning-board approval since 1998, but the specifications of size have been complicated.

Guided discussions at multiple tables led to the realization of just how high rental prices have become.

Some participants asked whether increased fees for short-term rentals could be used to fund long-term housing programs. Others asked how deed restrictions on affordability could be enforced. Some renters expressed concern that they might not be able to continue to live in the town if their landlords decided to sell.

“I’ll be very honest, we were nervous. We thought we might get people yelling at us. And your conversations have been terrific. Your questions are useful. Your observations, the things you’re interested in seeing happen, are very encouraging, very optimistic,” Goldman said at the end of the session. “I have been in this room full of people twice before, once in the Eighties when they were building Woodstock Estates, and again in the Nineties and early 2000s when they’re building Woodstock Commons. I was one of a handful, a very small handful of people who could stand up and say they were in favor of affordable housing in Woodstock. .

“I hope that the next time we are having a public meeting in support of affordable housing, that all of you are here and all of you are standing up to say that you support whatever is being proposed, because it’s gone through all of these protections and looking at. Your questions are great, and we want to keep those and follow them.”

The committee continues to accept input at zoningupdates@woodstockny.org.

Proposed zoning updates are available by going to the town website, woodstockny.org, and clicking on the Zoning Updates link on the left side.