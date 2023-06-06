Thu. 6/8

Rap/Music/Poetry. Live Karaoke kickoff every Thursday at Seasoned Gives The Evolution Center in Lake Katrine, 6pm.

Adam Ahuja at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

Swdyt? / Skeeter Shelton’s Spectrum 3 / Chatoyant at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Liana Gabel / Kondrat Sisters / Hey Bub at The Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7:30pm.

Women Of Woodstock: Elly Wininger, Lisa Markley, and Marilyn Kirby at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Platinum Moon and Imposters at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Piano Bar with Noel Carey at The Lemon Squeeze in New Paltz, 8:30pm.

Fri. 6/9

Jessica Ackerley / Frank Meadows / Eli Wallace / Cleek Schrey/Iva Bittova / Annie Dodson / Grace Derksen at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 5:30pm.

Notice Recordings: MAW / Cleek Schrey & Iva Bittová / Annie Dodson & Grace Derksen at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 6pm.

Live Music with Antonio & Friends at Rough Draft in Kingston, 6:30pm.

Piano Bar with Jack Spann at The Lemon Squeeze in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

Maxwell’s Plum Barn Dance Party. DJ, Food by The Good ‘Wich, Cash Bar, Photo Booth, & Games at Oz Farm in Saugerties, 7pm.

ETHEL at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, 7pm.

!!! (Chk Chk Chk) at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Doc Edison at The Dutch in Saugerties, 7pm.

Selcouth Quartet at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Free live music and poetry: Edwin Torres & NewBorn Trio: Katie Down / Miguel Frasconi / Jeffrey Lependorf) at Kitty’s in Hudson, 8pm.

Open Mic with Loki at the Lightforms Art Center in Hudson, 8pm.

Deal With God / Means of Survival / Cold Kiss / Spiritkiller / FFB at The Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Nattali Rize at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Last Child – Aerosmith Experience at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Sat. 6/10

“Veterans in a New Field” Civil War Era Concert. Performance including various songs of the Irish Brigade in the Civil War and songs of World War I at the Matthewis Persen House Museum in Kingston, 10am.

Brunch: Marc Von Em at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Peter Einhorn’s Jazz Trio Pondside at the Pavilion at Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz, 12pm.

Afternoon of Sounds, Songs and Stories with Jim Metzner and Special Guest: Doug O’Brien at the Rail Trail Cafe in Rosendale, 1pm.

Porch Music: Doug Munro and Loop-Mania! at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 3pm.

Kelsey Jillette at the Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 3pm.

Hudson Valley Pride Tea Dance Series at Revel 51 in Poughkeepsie, 4pm.

Steven Michael Pague at the Rail Trail Cafe in Rosendale, 5:30pm.

Laura Stevenson with Allie Young at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 6pm.

The Sweet Clementines at Unison Arts & Learning Center in New Paltz, 6pm.

Orchard Disco / Queer Summer Nights 2023 at the Bad Seed Cider Taproom at Highland, 6pm.

Spaghetti Eastern at the Colony in Woodstock, 6pm.

Piano Bar with Brendan Bartow at The Lemon Squeeze in New Paltz, 6:30pm.

(Freak) Flag Day. Most beloved weird alternative dance party and fundraiser at Basilica in Hudson, 7pm.

High Time at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Curtis J. Stewart + ETHEL at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, 7pm.

Nelson Riveros Trio at Lydia’s Cafe in Stone Ridge, 7pm.

Psycho Circus / Obsidian / No More Sun at The Chance in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Glen David Andrews- Album Release Show at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Vapor Trail: RUSH Tribute Project at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Niall Connolly with Len Monachello, Brandon Wilde and E.W. Harris at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Loosey Goosey / The Haus of Peculiar at The Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8:30pm.

B-Boys at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 9:30pm.

Sun. 6/11

Brunch In The Garden: Marji Zintz at the Colony in Woodstock, 11am.

Morrison Beaumont Becerra at Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 12pm.

Spirit Brothers. Devotional music from around the world at the Rail Trail Cafe in Rosendale, 12:30pm.

Glassy Honk Live Music at Quartz Rock Vineyard in Marlboro, 1pm.

Brunch: Artie Tobia at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 3pm.

The Mammals at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 5pm.

Bobby Oroza / El Michels Affair (DJ Set) at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Sharp Dressed Band: A Tribute to ZZ Top at at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 7pm.

Mikaela Davis / John Thayer at The Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7:30pm.

Big Yellow Taxi: The Music Of Joni Mitchell at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Leo Kottke at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

Mon. 6/12

The World Famous Colony Open Mic. Weekly open mic hosted by Brendon O’Shea with house guitar and piano available at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Paper Lady / Laveda / Kira McSpice at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7:30pm.

Kassa Overall at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Karaoke w/Cowboy Del at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Tues. 6/13

Open Mic at Gunks Gaming Guild in New Paltz, 7pm.

Wed. 6/14

Conor Wenk at The Dutch in Saugerties, 6pm.

Open Mic Night at The Avalon Lounge in Catskills, 6:30pm.

Latin Supper Club with Benji & Rita at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 6:30pm.

L’Rain at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Cyro Baptista | CHAMA at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

The Mark Donato Band at the Colony in Kingston, 8pm.