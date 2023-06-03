Oakley

Come meet Oakley at the Ulster County SPCA! He’s a big boy with a big personality. At first, Oakley plays it cool, but once he gets to know you and trusts you he opens up and his great personality shines! He will be the life of the party! Oakley is a sporty dog who enjoys swimming and running, but especially fetch! You throw it, he will retrieve it. Check him out at www.ucspca.org

Kevin

Kevin is a 2 year old domestic short-haired brown tabby. He is a highly social and very friendly boy. He would do very well as a work-from-home buddy, or will help you study for your classes! He is extremely affectionate and looking for someone to love. He does take medication to assist with chronic constipation, but this is easily managed and not life-threatening. If you’re looking for a buddy to keep you company, Kevin is your boy!

Alex

Alex is a 12 year old male domestic long haired brown and white tabby. This senior sweetie still feels young at heart! He is incredibly affectionate and loving. He would do great in just about any home, with other cats, kids and cat-friendly dogs, or with someone who works from home or as a first time pet. Despite his kidney disease (common in older kitties) he will still play, zoom, and show his youthful and silly side.

Thor

Thor is a 3 year old male domestic short haired grey tabby. Thor is one of those super social cats who absolutely loves people and prefers to spend his time with his best human friend. He possesses a sweet, curious nature, and is currently our volunteer in-residence greeter in the Cat & Dog supervisor office at the shelter. He needs a calm, quiet home. While he does do well with other cats, is comfortable with cat-friendly dogs, and likes children, it would be better for him to be in a home with adult people only. Don’t let this discourage you, though – Thor is one of the sweetest cats, and is very much looking forward to finding his fur-ever home!

Aspen

Aspen is a 6 year old female Labrador Retriever. There are a bunch of reasons why you should adopt Aspen! She does cute stuff, like when she is in the car with her handler, she will sit politely and lay her head on the handler’s shoulder. She is smart and knows the following commands- sit, paw, and wait. She wants to do whatever you are doing. She is cool with snuggling and watching a movie or going on an adventure, like a hike. Aspen prefers to be your only pet in the home and would do okay around children who can respect her belongings.

Remy

Remy is a 9 year old female American Pit Bull Terrier. Remy is what you would call a “couch potato”. She is getting up there in age, and although she is still strong and healthy, her age is certainly catching up to her. She is a little shy with new people, so it is a must to take it slow with her in the beginning. Remy is a very mature gal, so she does not have the patience for small children or other animals anymore. An ideal home for Remy needs to be an adult-only home where her boundaries can be properly respected. Although it may sound like Remy plays hard-to-get, her love, cuddles, and affection make the chase even more rewarding to introduce this sweet girl into your home!

Shanaya

Shanaya is a 4 year old female Am-erican Pit Bull Terrier. Shanaya absolutely loves to play! She is considered a high energy dog and can get overstimulated easily, but it is just because of how much she loves humans, their attention and affection! She could fit in well with most households where everyone is over the age of 10. She also has the potential to live with cats. Shanaya is quite picky on which dogs she wants to play with and can get along with. All she wants in this life is to get all the love, pets and playtime in the world. She promises to love you back even more!