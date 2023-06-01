Acclaimed punk rock and spoken word artist Lydia Lunch is set to command the stage at Woodstock’s Tinker Street Cinema, infusing her unmistakable musical poetry into the venerable venue. Known for her unapologetically fierce and fiercely intellectual artistry, Lunch has left her mark on the NYC punk and avant-garde scenes since she burst onto them in the late ’70s. From her stint with the groundbreaking band Teenage Jesus and the Jerks to her extensive touring as a formidable spoken word performer, she has made an indelible impact on the world of alternative music and art. This enchanting evening of music and spoken word, entitled “Murderous…Again” will transpire this Sat., Jun 3 at 8pm at Tinker Street Cinema. The fact that such an icon is gracing the humble town of Woodstock is a testament to the increasingly vibrant programming of Tinker Street Cinema.

“Murderous…Again” is a provocative fusion born out of the Covid-19 lockdown that gripped few places more intensely than New York City. With the city’s vibrant life paused, Lydia Lunch called upon bassist Tim Dahl and saxophone maestro Matt Nelson to breathe life into a collaborative project that marries psycho-ambient jazz noir with hypnotic musical poetry. The result is an intimate, captivating experience that pushes the boundaries of genre and expectation.

Tim Dahl, known as the dynamo behind noise-rock band Child Abuse and the now disbanded avant-jazz group The Hub, brings his versatile talent to the ensemble. Renowned for his prowess on the electric and double bass, as well as his distinct vocal and keyboard skills, Dahl is no stranger to the world of avant-garde music. He has performed with an array of notable musicians, and his extensive touring experience lends an authentic, world-worn energy to the performance.

Joining Dahl is saxophonist Matt Nelson, a musician hailed by Pitchfork as “one of the more unpredictable virtuosos in New York’s underground” and recognized by Tiny Mix Tapes for his “genre-bending” approach. Nelson, an alumnus of the Oberlin Conservatory and former member of the acclaimed experimental outfit tUnE-yArDs, defies categorization, consistently producing music that teeters on the edge of the unknown.

With these formidable talents converging on one stage, “Murderous…Again” promises an evening of riveting, boundary-pushing performance. Lydia Lunch’s captivating spoken word, interwoven with the psycho-ambient jazz noir of Tim Dahl and Matt Nelson, and arresting video images by Jasmine Hirst. Brace yourselves.