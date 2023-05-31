Woodstock has approved a three-year contract with the United Federation of Police, effective retroactively from January 1, 2022. The deal calls for three-percent across-the-board raises. A 4.5-percent step was added after 15 years of service was added.

The town board authorized supervisor Bill McKenna to sign a memorandum of agreement with the union that separates disciplinary action from collective bargaining. The highest state court, the Court of Appeals, had ruled police discipline was a prohibited subject of bargaining, and that procedures adopted by the town via local superseded negotiated policy.

“Under current collective bargaining agreement with the United Federation of Police officers, we have a section in there that talks about due-process procedures, including police discipline. That was the state of the law for many, many years,” said attorney Chris Langlois of Girvin & Ferlazzo, which represents the town on these matters.

The town board may also credit an employee with prior service with another department in determining placement on the pay schedule.

Full-time and part-time officers start at $26.49 per hour effective January 1, 2022.