Politics reveals character

I am writing to support incumbents Leeanne Thornton and Mike Ivino for Saugerties Town Board. Both are endorsed by the Saugerties Democratic Committee. They face a challenge in the upcoming June 27 Democratic primary.

Leeanne is the current deputy supervisor and serves on ten town committees. She has been instrumental in developing our open space plan and has worked to keep our taxes steady while providing essential services. As president of the Esopus Creek Conservancy, she has provided environmental education to our Boys & Girls Club. Leeanne has always been respected for her integrity and positive attitude.

Mike is the assistant chief of the Centerville Fire District. On the town board, he worked to obtain grants for our animal shelter and water infrastructure and with a strong commitment to fiscal responsibility, helped to settle three union contracts. As a gun owner and hunter, he was the deciding vote that blocked a planned gun show that bordered our senior high school. Whether facing a tough vote, or a fire, Mike always moves straight ahead.

It is with a sense of disappointment that I point out the political record of Mike and Leeanne’s opponent. As a member of the Independence Party in 2017, with Democratic support, he won a place on the town board. In the 2019 election, he turned on his supporters and challenged Supervisor Fred Costello with the backing of the Republican, Conservative and Libertarian parties. He was soundly defeated. In 2020, he resigned from the town board giving no reason to the voters. Currently, now a registered Democrat, he is challenging Mike and Leeanne for a position on the town board, the position he previously abandoned.

To paraphrase, it is said that “politics doesn’t build character, it reveals it.”

Saugerties Democrats, please vote on June 27 for Leeanne Thornton and Mike Ivino. The future majority balance on the town board is in your hands.

Mike Harkavy

Saugerties

It’s time to elect trustworthy Democrats

I was left wondering after reading the letter of May 24 from a Woodstock Town Board member. She predicted “mudslinging, name calling, and negative campaigning” towards candidates. I couldn’t help but think of the Shady dump.

Filled with innuendo and generic phrases with no specifics, the writer claims she and the supervisor are… “working hard.” But this isn’t the same as working smart. I’d rather hear specifically about what they’ve accomplished.

Does “a positive ‘can-do’ approach” refer to the firing of the strong WEC Chair for bogus reasons? Does “keep Woodstock moving forward” mean ignoring the toxic Shady dump threatening our water table? What about “…creating numerous committees and incorporating their input and recommendations.” What about supporting existing volunteer committees?

When I read “I make decisions based on what is best for Woodstock and proceed accordingly,” I think of her approving an additional $1.4 million to the $2.9 million maximum budget for the design and construction of the addition to Comeau town offices.

There are many needs in our town: Fixing bridge abutments (this is a NYS/DOT project that needs support), parking lot and sidewalk improvements, providing garbage receptacles and recycle bins, affordable housing programs, supporting volunteer committees, and boosting art organizations so we don’t lose another one like the Center for Photography. A town website including an artists’ registry honoring Woodstock’s world reputation would be nice.

Saying one thing and doing another cannot continue in our town. Change is not easy but demands action.

Vote Ratcliff, Veitch and Lover this June for the Woodstock Town Board.

Pat Horner

Willow

Grand old party?

Some complain that Woodstock Democrats are too conservative. It makes sense as many Woodstock Democrats are literally Republicans! Someone once told me that politics is revealing, and what it’s revealing about the Woodstock Democratic Committee is profoundly disappointing. The group clings desperately to the status quo and they are often brazen about their bias. Anyone remember Supervisor McKenna campaigning for Jen Metzger’s Republican opponent Jim Quigley? That’s right — he did. Last year, the rhetoric many WDC members were using to talk about Sarahana Shrestha’s defeat of their chosen candidate Kevin Cahill kept me from pursuing membership. It didn’t rise to the level of offense caused when Laura Ricci asked a black candidate if he was an American citizen, but again revealed the WDC is at odds with the picture Woodstock likes to paint of itself.

Most recently, the WDC conspired to de-platform candidate Bennet Ratcliff, first by scheduling one of their candidate forums on a date he was very clear he could not attend, then allowing him to invite me to read a statement on his behalf, only to renege minutes before the forum began. As they dreamt up new reasons to silence his participation, they stood idly by while Bill McKenna began his opening remarks by attacking Bennet, a clear violation of their most important rule, and especially unfair given that opponent wasn’t able to respond. Later, Laura Ricci violated another forum rule by endorsing candidates. Again the WDC sat on its hands.

I’m a registered Democrat and I am supporting Bennet Ratcliff, Linda Lover, and Michael Veitch. I know they will work for the people they represent and not for themselves and their Republican cronies. They won’t prioritize developers and they won’t silence dissent or call the police on those holding them to account, as Mr. McKenna is so fond of doing. They give us an opportunity to realize a vision of Woodstock as a truly Progressive enclave. I hope to see a new kind of town board and I hope to see a new attitude from the party that claims to represent us. It starts at the voting booth.

Alex Bolotow

Bearsville

We need Kitty Brown to be our voice on the New Paltz Town Board

I have known Kristin “Kitty” Brown for over 45 years and can attest to the fact that she would be an invaluable asset to the New Paltz Town Board and to our greater community. Kitty is a person of high intelligence, boundless energy, who possesses a very strong work ethic, coupled with great compassion for her fellow citizens. With Kitty’s past work as a protector and defender of our environment and with the needs of our neighbors and neighborhoods always at the forefront of her efforts, it is clear to me we need Kitty more than ever to be our voice on the New Paltz Town Board. Therefore, I look forward to voting for Kitty Brown in the June 27 Democratic primary, and then look forward to voting for her again in the general election. I hope my fellow New Paltz voters will do the same.

Ron Simon

New Paltz

Urbanization of Woodstock

Woodstock’s new proposed zoning is written to benefit developers and investors. There is no affordable housing required in any of the apartments, multi-family or the 40 to 60 unit “floating developments” that could now be allowed. You can just pay a “fee in lieu of.” Why would any developer after spending tons of money building, choose to rent at a lower rate? Quoting from a New York Times (May 23) article on the housing crisis, “the benefits of allowing greater density are captured by developers who price the new units far above cost. It doesn’t offer renters security or directly create the type of housing most needed: affordable housing.”

Accessory apartments are currently allowed for primary residences. This was put in place to help people stay in their homes. Now they are proposing investors can buy a house, add two accessory apartments and not live there. How is this helping the residents of this community? Airbnb and investors have created a housing crisis all over the world. That’s the problem that needs to be addressed.

This proposal is for urbanizing Woodstock, overdeveloping and damaging our environment. Bicycle lanes and conservation areas in large private developments are not protecting our environment.

Here come more houses, more roads, more noise, more lights, more traffic and more expensive vacation homes.

Donna Cole

Lake Hill

Board games

Woodstock town election season is heating up, so how can voters decipher fact from fiction? One town board member’s letter to Hudson Valley One on May 24: ‘Keep Woodstock moving forward’ exemplifies political chatter and one-liners like “Supervisor McKenna and I are often targets of mudslinging … He is open to input on how this town can work better, creating numerous committees and incorporating their input and recommendations … I make decisions based on what is best for Woodstock and proceed accordingly…” As chair of the Commission for Civic Design (CCD) those comments are misleading. In October 2022, volunteer committees submitted budget requests. The same town board member said volunteer committees should receive financial support. The2023 CCD budget is $125. Previous boards allocated CCD $2000.+ annually for cases, travel, and to publish the Woodstock Design Guidelines and Hamlet Streetscape Issues.

In August of 2019, the CCD received the Town’s Application for Design Review for a badly needed town office addition. Architect’s stated design goal was “…to be a background building rather than competing with it …” (existing historic building). The CCD challenged the proposed shed roof form/plan cramped near the existing building, a SHPO historic grant applicant. Requested alternatives were never submitted. In February of 2020, the CCD submitted a letter to the town board stating six major problems. No reply. In September of 2021, questions were brought up during a Wittenberg FH meeting. The same town board member” …alternative designs were submitted and I selected the best one. The architects have them…” CCD requested those without success while construction documents were being completed. Bad timing — so much for the town board incorporating committee suggestions. Summary: CCD design reviews from June of 2019 to April of 20/21 resulted in the CCD NOT approving the design. This $2.9 million cap project, bonded and bid in October of 2022, now under construction, was recently awarded an additional $1.4 million for completion. Take a look-see.

David Ekroth, Chair

Woodstock CCD

We were conned

Some time ago, a bond resolution to undertake construction relating to the town offices at a “maximum estimated cost not to exceed $2,990,000” was passed by McKenna and the town board members. Now unless my math is wrong, it appears the cost will exceed that amount. $1.792 million was put in the Comeau fund. Adding to that was the $1 million from the bond and now McKenna’s proposed resolution to transfer $1.4 million from the general fund to the Comeau buildings capital fund that passed by a vote of 3 to 2, bringing the total cost to $4,192,000.

It was bad enough that McKenna did not allow Woodstock’s Commission for Civic Design to properly complete its review of the addition’s design, but having more than a $1.4-million cost override is beyond comprehension.

Howard Harris

Woodstock

Support Kitty Brown for New Paltz Town Board

I’ve lived in New Paltz for more than 50 years, and I am so pleased that we have a candidate such as Kitty Brown willing to serve as a member of the town board. I’ve known Kitty for more than 20 years for her numerous contributions to our community and especially her work at Unison. Kitty shines for her hard work and dedication to our area. She is extremely capable and articulate.

I recommend that all eligible voters support her candidacy.

Addie Haas

New Paltz

Vote for MaryBeth Majestic in the Democratic primary on June 27

We are fortunate in Gardiner to have a town supervisor who has a variety of administrative skills and is committed to the job. And for supervisor MaryBeth Majestic, the job is public service.

As the former planning board/ZBA Clerk, I was able to see, on a regular basis, how our Supervisor approaches this very important position. She arrives early, she leaves late, she gives our town more than our money’s worth.

On June 27 please remember to vote for MaryBeth Majestic in the Democratic primary.

Glenn Gidaly

Gardiner

Why I am voting for Kitty Brown

I am voting for Kitty Brown because she is an honorable, hard working, smart advocate for the environment, affordable housing, people’s rights and more. I have worked with her on the environmental committee of Ulster Activists and she is always well informed and organized. I trust her to work for the betterment of our community.

Dr. Lori Morris

New Paltz

New Paltz United Teachers pre-kindergarten view

New Paltz United Teachers (NPUT) wants what is best for our kids and our community! We support a fully accessible, quality Pre-K program, with the classrooms sited in our buildings, being instructed by the highly qualified NPUT teachers and NPESS support staff that have always provided the instruction and its support in our schools! As soon as students enter our doors — Pre-k through 12th grades — a high standard and level of excellence is expected and delivered! Quality programming requires investment, and NPUT advocates investing in our youngest students from the start!

There is still time to utilize NYS UPK grant funding and invest in the best Pre-K programming, led by the highly qualified teachers of the past, present, and future! We can work together to do this right!

Do what’s best for our Pre-K students — not what is cheapest! UPK + NPUT + NPESS = the best program.

How can we offer the highest quality Pre-K program for New Paltz? Ask NPUT & NPESS. Invest in the best – our buildings, our teachers! Quality education should be an investment not an expense!

Paulette Easterlin, NPUT President

On behalf of the New Paltz United Teachers

A blast of Bill McKenna

I was walking my dog through the serene shady trails of The Comeau, on an early winter morning about five years ago. My wife and I had moved full time from Brooklyn to Woodstock three years before and it had been all high quality of life since then. I was chatting with a guy who turned out to be a local legend, Michael “Clip” Payne, while his dog KC, a mellow pit-bull and my Glendia, a hound-mix, sauntered a few feet ahead, my dog with the leash that I leave on her no matter what, trailing behind her (she had been a “runner’ since being adopted and I always kept a short leash around her neck and a longer one on hand, whenever and wherever I walked her). Suddenly, someone screamed at us from a good 50 yards distance: “Get those dogs on leashes! There are cops waiting in the parking lot if you don’t and they will ticket you! Do it — NOW!” I didn’t recognize the guy, but Michael knew it was the town supervisor, Bill McKenna. Michael went over to him and reminded him that KC was practically “the poster dog” of Comeau, everyone knew him and he was totally friendly to all. I tried to point out that my dog was also not a threat and was, in fact, leashed and was just dragging the leash on the ground. Nothing we said mattered to Bill, who acted irate and just repeated the town rule and warned us about the waiting cops. So both of us complied. Michael leashed KC and I took hold of Glendia’s leash and we walked on. There were no police officers in the lot when we came to it. Maybe they had been there before.

This was my one and only “meeting” with Mr. Bill McKenna. It was also the most “un-Woodstocky” encounter I had had since taking up residence in town. Based on this incident, I believe I got a revealing, close-up look at the hot-tempered, “my-way-or-the-highway” personality of this town supervisor, a “mightier-than-thou” attitude that has been brought up in previous letters to this paper.

Although I understand that The Comeau has rules about dogs that must be followed, even in the quietest of off-season times, there are always two ways to get your point across: one with respect and politeness, the other with harsh aggressiveness. Based in large part on this memory, but also on what I have gathered about both candidates’ opposing visions for what is best for Woodstock, I will be voting for Bennet Ratcliff for town supervisor and urge my fellow voters to take this anecdote as a “word of caution” about Bill McKenna.

Martin Haber

Woodstock

Support a Woodstock musician for the town board

Woodstock still calls itself “Colony of the Arts” on our town’s website. But I question whether the current town board and supervisor are doing anything much to help artists — musicians, actors, visual artists, dancers, or writers like myself — and those of us who enjoy and support the arts in all their forms. I believe one reason for this is an absence of representation by actual artists on the board. That’s one reason why I’m voting for Michael Veitch for a seat on the Woodstock Town Board in the June 27 Democratic primary. Michael is an accomplished singer-songwriter with many credits and he understands firsthand the struggles that artists and musicians often face to pursue their craft. I know we can count on Michael to support local arts and artists with more than just words. He is committed to having a professional grant writer hired by the town, to help not only town committees but also local nonprofit arts groups secure grants — without increasing the town’s tax burden. He will also support affordable housing, making it possible for artists and young people to be able to live and work in Woodstock. Michael Veitch embodies the kind of progressive thinking and activism our town needs.

Peter Occhiogrosso

Woodstock

Success is a journey

I never wanted success; I always dreamed of harmonious failure.

Sparrow

Phoenicia

Peter Humphries — a champion for Hurley

Peter Humphries was called the hardest working town board member he’d ever seen by former Hurley Republican supervisor John Perry. The former supervisor got it right!

Council member Peter Humphries keeps working for the town, while being subjected to a nasty whispering campaign by the grievance chorus trying to unseat him in the June 27 Hurley Democratic primary. He deserves our support. Here are some of his accomplishments addressing long-standing problems:

Peter Humphries raised the alarm about the failed Hurley leachate system. The DEC examined the system and issued a Notice of Violation, citing (among other issues) failure of former Hurley officials to submit required reports for eleven years.

Peter Humphries has been down in the leachate trenches with the engineers, finding broken pipes and faulty pumps. He discovered a leachate overflow, which he promptly reported to the DEC. He’s been measuring the levels of leachate in the collection tanks, saving taxpayer money.

For nearly 40 years transfer station employees had been without onsite sanitary facilities. Mr. Humphries successfully fought to get water, a bathroom and safety equipment for the employees as required by NY State.

Deputy Supervisor Humphries uncovered hidden transfer station records and insisted they be given to the NY state comptroller. We’re still awaiting the results of a NY state audit which has been underway for nearly four years.

The unsafe Hurley highway garage was condemned and shut down after a dangerous electrical arcing incident and serious safety violations were uncovered. Council member Humphries jumped in, helped secure and organize a safe temporary garage and then painted the offices and erected shelving. He’s all about helping.

Vote True Blue on June 27 for the endorsed Hurley Democratic team: Melinda McKnight, Peter Humphries, Gregory Simpson and Annie Reed. Early voting begins June 17.

Tobe and Meg Carey

Glenford

No taxation without representation!

As an Ulster County homeowner since 1980, while my property and school taxes have risen 500% or so, I am now without any representation in my town, my county, my state nor my country. Yet, and it amazes me, I am still committed to defend my deeply loved nation from enemies both foreign and domestic.

Defend it from any and all threats: Chinese hypersonic nuclear missiles and a mass invasion of the southern border, resulting in just dumped Mayor Lightfoot of Chicago and (Schimer-like) camera loving Mayor Adams crying “Uncle”…we are full!

The founders arranged for taxation, but in one of his great paintings to support FDR’s 4 Needs Program, Norman Rockwell had a working man stand up and speak his mind in a crowded room. Well, good-bye to THAT. Speak up and say something sensible, at least important to you, and the Progessives will shout you down, drown you out!

The great New Paltz professor Gerald Benjamin was run out of town when our Lt. Governor, from whom nary a peep has been heard since he was lifted out of the hell of “serving” in the House of Representatives, a seat he won after moving into the district days earlier, reports that he is keeping himself fit toiling away in Albany, freeing up Gov. Hochul to lead both the willing and unwilling to opening more casinos and enabling DA Bragg to open Manhattan to more prostitution and more state indebtedness.

Paul Nathe

New Paltz

Please vote for Kitty Brown for town board

I am writing to urge all town residents of New Paltz to vote for Kitty Brown for town board. She has been very involved with all things New Paltz for many many years, always doing what is best. Early voting is from June 17-25. Primary day is the 27th. Please don’t forget to vote.

Alex Passas

New Paltz

More tap dancing around the truth

“Pride of the Republican Party”… The historic verdict of sexual abuse and defamation — Groper in Chief, Donald Trump! It was an interesting defense; “She’s not my type, but if she was, I certainly would have assaulted her. You can do that when you’re a star.” Folks don’t worry, he only rapes tens. He believes most women don’t qualify. What a waste of space and oxygen.

He is finally held accountable. He has always used the courts to delay and obstruct. This didn’t prove he did it, but John Q. Public knows he did it. His attitude and the Access Hollywood tape proves he is not firing on all brain cells. He never denied it. Never stepped up to tell his story. Mistook E Jean Carroll as his former wife, Marla Maples — so she was his type! Period.

The jury deliberated for less than three hours. That included their meal, their discussion, filling out the forms and reviewing the details. They must have all agreed, unanimously, that he was responsible the moment the trial ended.

And yet his MAGAt followers will brush it aside and still vote for him and take his side for the rest of his criminal life. I’m so glad they reached this verdict. And at the same time, it’s sad because his followers are probably going to see it as further proof that their leader is a virile stallion persecuted for “never wanting to be tamed” by political correctness.

The USA Evangelical-right [white Christian nationalists] love a strong leader who grabs what he wants. He could grab the Virgin Mary by the Holy Sepulcher in St. Mark’s Square in front of the Pope and still not get arrested. Always a victim.

He’ll just proclaim it “a complete and total exoneration.” Now for the snake oil salesman’s plea to his base to help him pay for the penalties, he’ll fundraise from the “unfair witch hunt.” Get your wallets out — here comes Donny! His supporters would only care if he had assaulted one of their family members. Then again, maybe not.

Hopefully, this will embolden other Trump victims to come forward and file their own cases! It ain’t over Donny boy!

Neil Jarmel

West Hurley

Support Kitty Brown on June 27

I support Kitty Brown. I knew her at Unison in New Paltz. She was a hard worker and very pleasant.

Sharon Raphael

New Paltz

Thoughts on the DA race

In gathering signatures for Mike Kavanagh for Ulster County District Attorney today, a few perceptive comments were noted. The overriding theme heard was very positive that Mike is an Independent; that the district attorney should not be in a political party; and that the DA must be fair, honest, and follow the law.

The DA must use proper judgment as to which cases should be taken to trial based on proper evidence bring collected. The DA must be prepared for trial if he or she decides to move forward. Mike Kavanagh has all those qualities.

What is less visible, but crucial to the abilities of a DA, is management and organization. The district attorney needs to manage an office of approximately 25 assistant DA’s (ADAs); five or six investigators; plus approximately seven support staff. Cases need to be prepared in a timely fashion and ready for trial. Laws need to be expertly understood and upheld. Mike has these important abilities as well.

This is a serious position. It isn’t a popularity contest based on the best smile or who coached your child in soccer. It shouldn’t be about voting party lines, but rather who will keep your child, and family, safe!

If you have been following all the news, you will agree that this office has been an abysmal failure for the past four years. For all these reasons I support Mike Kavanagh for DA and I hope you will as well.

Bruce Tuchman

Saugerties

Mind and Emotions

As I sit thinking about the current wars we are engaged in, when I look to the future, knowing that relying heavily on science and intelligence alone for human survival may be misguided. Humans have adapted and thrived through intellect, but we must not forget our emotional capacity for empathy, kindness, and cooperation has, in fact, made survival livable. Our emotions may be necessary for our survival and success as a species. Role reversing with our environment is a step into wisdom being abandoned and diluted by the tech world we all live in.

Unfortunately, our current systems of governance and economics often prioritize individualism and competition over cooperation and compassion. This has resulted in the destruction of the natural world and a lack of empathy for other species and even other humans.

However, there are examples of how kindness, sacrifice, and forgiveness can work to restore the natural world. For instance, conservation efforts often involve emotionally difficult choices, such as limiting development in certain areas or reducing resource consumption. Yet, these efforts require cooperation and empathy towards other species and the environment and can ultimately lead to a healthier and more balanced ecosystem.

We need to ask for forgiveness from the indigenous peoples worldwide because they are much more faithful stewards of the land and are deeply connected to the natural world. By recognizing and respecting their knowledge and culture, we can work towards restoring the balance disrupted by modern development.

Ultimately, it will require a shift in our values and priorities to recognize the importance of emotional qualities like kindness, sacrifice, and forgiveness in achieving a more sustainable and harmonious world. It is up to each of us to recognize our role in this shift and work towards a future that balances empathy and cooperation with competition and individualism.

Larry Winters

New Paltz

Meyer still misses the boat

Meyer Rothberg’s letter of May 24 entitled “On second thought” continues to be inaccurate in its depiction of my alleged stance of “defending” any of the rioters on January 6.

Again, my statement was “I do NOT defend the actions of ANYONE involved in this riot.” I cannot make it any clearer than that. Yet, Meyer still says I continue to defend these rioters. His assertion is nothing short of mind boggling.

And the DC cop’s “need” to kill the unarmed veteran in cold blood is an off-the-wall statement, too, as Meyer says she and others were about to enter a room where “members of Congress were endangered.” In fact, checking an article by the left-leaning Washington Post, it said that the ONLY person the mob came anywhere near was VP Pence with no mention of ANY members of Congress being in danger. And, Pence was well protected and escorted out of the Capitol without incident.

As far as “Soros backed Democratic DA’s” is concerned, that is FACT. Through complicated and sophisticated money laundering schemes, tens of millions of dollars have been funneled to the campaigns of dangerous DA’s who promote cashless bail, decriminalize many crimes, and support the defunding of police. Just a couple examples of Soros’s “stalwart” DA’s, we have George Gascone of CA and Kim Gardner of MO. Both of them have resigned in cowardly fashion ahead of their inevitable firing or recall. And, the charges against these two incompetents were initiated by their own staff because they weren’t going to put up with being associated with such dereliction of duty.

And lastly, Meyer’s reference to criticisms of Soros being thinly veiled as anti-Semitism is completely senseless. Soros may be considered an outstanding man when it comes to philanthropy, brilliant investments, and wealth but when it comes to upholding law and order while protecting innocent civilians and businesses, he’s a total biased waste. Soros is being criticized for his pathetic stance on law enforcement which has NOTHING to do with him just happening to be Jewish!

John N. Butz

Modena

In gratitude

Sincerest thanks to the members of the Woodstock Youth Center and their director-Patrick Acker for their Town cleanup activities on Earth Day! With support from parents, the Historical Society of Woodstock, additional volunteers, and Woodstock Meats, these young people exhibited enthusiasm, organization and caring as they removed a great deal of trash from Andy Lee Field, various wooded paths, Mill Hill Road, Town parking lots, and Rock City Road. When Woodstock residents think of their young people, they should be thought of in an enthusiastically caring way and appreciated for being such an important part of our community.

I would also like to commend the Woodstock Environmental Commission for their Earth Day activities at the Community Center. Their activities, including a birding demonstration by Ravensbeard, also highlighted activities by young people from the Onteora schools along with educational information for all. Thank you!

I would like to thank Senator Michelle Hinchey and Assemblyperson Sarahana Shrestha for their continual work in support of the environment, gun safety measures, agriculture, etc.

Additionally, I would like to thank the Ulster County Office for the Aging for recently beginning a Thursday (12:30 p.m. at the Community Center) lunch program for Woodstock residents over 60. If you haven’t already done so, come enjoy some delicious food and scrumptious company. You must call 845-331-2180 in order to reserve a space at the table.

These are just a few of the recent blessings for which I am grateful. How about you?

Terence Lover

Woodstock