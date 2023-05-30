Thu. 6/1

RPM – Rap/Music/Poetry at Seasoned Gives The Evolution Center in Lake Katrine, 6pm.

Jack Grace at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

On the Fly Story Slam: It’s Not Me, It’s You at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Chris O’Leary Band at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7pm.

Michael Bisio & Kirk Knuffke at the Arts Society of Kingston, 7pm.

Juan Wauters at The Half Moon in Hudson, 7pm.

Levyosn: Yiddish Song in Rhinecliff. Traditional music and original songs in Yiddish, Hebrew, Ladino, and English, and draws from adjacent Eastern European folk traditions. Morton Memorial Library in Rhinecliff, 7:30pm.

Strange Magic: Tribute to ELO at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Fri. 6/2

Shokoloko at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 5:30pm.

The Ulsterados. Line dancing led by Lauraly. Opus 40 in Saugerties, 6pm.

Dylan Doyle Trio Walkway At Night Kickoff Concert at the Walkway Over the Hudson in Highland, 6:45pm.

Mark Foley at the Arts Society of Kingston, 7pm.

Jelly Kelly (Record Release Show) / Battle Ave at Tubbys in Kingston, 7pm.

Yvette Young. The NEXT Festival of Emerging Artists celebrates its 10th Anniversary with a preview of their New York City performance, including five World Premieres for string orchestra. Performance Spaces for the 21st Century in Chatham, 7:30pm.

Legacy of the Beast: Tribute to Iron Maiden at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Friday Night Live: History of Rock n Roll Hudson Valley. Friday Night Live is back in Hudson Valley with another exciting event on June 2nd, taking guests back to the 50’s and 60’s. Revel 32 in Poughkeepsie, 8pm.

The Helm Family Midnight Ramble. Musical tribute that crosses generational and musical lines, featuring an ever-evolving family of musicians in a world-class venue built by a local (and international) legend. Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

Finding Alice at The Dutch in Saugerties, 9:30pm.

Divas Dance Party at The Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 10pm.

Sat. 6/3

The Board Room Presents: Rhinebeck Skate Jam with Spell it Out / Bobby Edge / Worse Off. Skate park competion from 11am-4pm, live music starts at 1pm. There’s a $5 compete in the shred-off but otherwise it’s a free afternoon of live punk music and skateboarding put on by one of the raddest shops in the area. Skaters will be in paradise, spectators will be blown away. The Board Room in Rhinebeck, 11am.

Brunch: Cohen & Klee at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 12pm.

Kimberly Hawkey at the Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 12pm.

Ryan Leddick at Twin Star Orchards in New Paltz, 1pm.

Hillbilly Parade Band. Playing live at the First Anniversary Party. Lasting Joy Brewery in Tivoli, 2pm.

Liana Gable at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 5pm.

Juma Sultan’s Aboriginal Music Society at Opus 40 in Saugerties, 6pm.

Ramblings of The Unpredictable Tour at Paulys Hotel in Albany, 6pm.

20th Anniversary Drag Show and DJ Dance Party at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

Bridget St. John / David Nagler at Tubbys in Kingston, 7pm.

Maul, Brat / Sickbay /Servant Of Sorrow / Interference at The Loft at the Chance Theatre in Poughkeepsie, 7pm.

Hudson Valley Jazz Trio at Lydia’s Cafe in Stone Ridge, 7pm.

Rock Academy Best Of Season. Rock Academy presents their Best Of Season showcase, a fundraising event for their scholarship fund. Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

WYLDE Summer Sounds: The Neon Moons. Hudson Pride honkytonk. at WYLDE Hudson, 8pm.

Moondance: The Ultimate Van Morrison Tribute Concert at Daryl’s House in Pawling, 8pm.

Painted Blue Sky at Pearl Moon Woodstock. 9:30pm.

Sun. 6/4

Bennett Harris at the Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 12pm.

Madeleine Grace at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 1pm.

Hudson Valley Pride Tea Dance. Dance series immediately following the festival in New Paltz. The Hudson House & Distillery in West Park, 4pm.

Wild Swan Band at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 4pm.

Scree / The Early / Maeve Schallert at The Avalon Lounge, 7:30pm.

AJJ / Oceanator / Gladie. Genre-bending, heart-on-sleeve folk rock with witty lyrics and dystopian postmodern sensibilities. Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Primal Disco. A “mind-cleansing chakra igniting” party featuring disco, house, afro house, and dance music. The Avalon Lounge, 8pm.

Mon. 6/5

Open Mic. Weekly open mic hosted by Brendon O’Shea with house guitar and piano available. Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Karaoke w Cowboy Del at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Tues. 6/6

Matthew Danger Lippman / Ghost Prom / Zoots Houston at Tubbys in Kingston, 7pm.

Wed. 6/7

John Drescher at The Dutch in Saugerties, 6pm.

Open Mic Night at The Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 6:30pm.

Jazz Supperclub: Dave Laks / Tom Depetris at Pearl Moon in Woodstock, 6:30pm.