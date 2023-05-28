Moriello Pool in New Paltz will be open on Monday, May 29. Memberships may be purchased at the pool from noon to 7 p.m. The pool is scheduled to open daily beginning Saturday, June 24.

Public swim hours: Noon to 7 p.m., weekends only, May 27 – June 19; noon to 7:30 p.m., June 24 – August 13; noon to 7 p.m., August 14 – September 4.

Membership rates for the season are:

Residents of the Town of New Paltz — family $240, single $120, senior $85.

Non-Resident – family $350, single $160, senior $160.

Daily admission rates for New Paltz residents — 12 and under $7, over 12 $10, senior $7, after 5 p.m. $6.

Daily admission rates non-resident – 12 and under $9, over 12 $13, after 5 p.m. $8

Swim lessons will be held on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Information, including registration dates and times, will be available at Moriello Pool by early June. The first of three two-week sessions is scheduled to begin June 27.

“Aquoga” (combining water aerobics and yoga) will be offered Monday and Friday mornings. Classes are currently scheduled to begin Monday, June 26.Residents and non-residents are encouraged to purchase their pool memberships online at www.townofnewpaltz.org.