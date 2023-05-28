The Village of New Paltz passed a resolution at its May 24 meeting laying out explicit support for those who don’t fit neatly into a cisheteronormative social category. The resolution referenced the Stonewall riots that kicked off the pride movement in 1969, the same-sex weddings conducted in New Paltz in 2004 when they were still against the law, and the current effort by county legislators to protect drag and other forms of gender expression under a county human rights law.

To celebrate Pride Month, the Hudson Valley Pride Coalition March and Festival will once again be held in New Paltz on June 4 at noon in the middle school parking lot, with participants marching down Main Street to Plattekill Avenue, and then across to Hasbrouck Park where a festival with vendors and entertainers will be held until 5 p.m. Alex Wojcik, the deputy mayor, said that it’s shaping up to be a bigger event than last year’s.

To join the coalition or participate in the march and festival, visit outloudhudsonvalley.com/parade.