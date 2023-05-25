The Saugerties Farmers Market – a tradition that’s now over two decades old – will open this Sat., May 27 at the Cahill School parking lot running from 10am to 2pm. A whopping 33 vendors will be on hand, offering a delightful array of seasonal, farm-to-table foods, handmade crafts, and other treasures.

An opening ceremony will commence at 10:30 am, with local elected officials, community leaders, and members of the Saugerties Farmers Market Committee coming together to cut the ribbon on this year’s season.

Visitors can enjoy live music by The Flicks, a talented father-daughter duo consisting of Aubrey and Ed Flick, from 11 am to 1 pm. Meanwhile, at the Kids Art Corner, beloved local artist Anita Barbour will guide children in making red, white, and blue star-studded headbands in preparation for Memorial Day.

Can’t wait to get home to eat, or want something hot and ready? The market offers a variety of dining options, with the market café serving lunch and Chef Chris Arquiett of Brave the Flames and Tom Fisher of Corners providing prepared foods for take-home enjoyment.

Exciting additions to this year’s market include Montauk Catch Club, bringing fresh fish and shellfish directly from Montauk Bay, as well as Cooperstown Cheese Co. and Churchtown Dairy presenting a superb selection of local cow cheeses. Whitecliff Vineyard will showcase a range of wines made from grapes grown, aged, and blended on-site, and Blue Sky Winery will offer their unique blueberry wine.

Other goods on offer this year include Gulden Farm’s premium farm-raised pastured beef, various baked goods from Violet’s Bakery and Our Daily Bread, Italian olive oils and vinegars from Pogliani Essentials, and jewelry from Stoned Handmade, just to name a few. And if you’re a SNAP recipient, take advantage of the Double Up program to make your benefits go further while gaining greater access to wholesome food.

For more information, visit saugertiesfarmersmarket.com.