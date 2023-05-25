The City of Kingston and the Kingston Veterans Association will host the annual Memorial Day ceremony and parade on Monday, May 29. The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. in Veterans’ Park in front of City Hall, located at 420 Broadway. At 1:45 p.m., the Memorial Day parade will step off from Andrew Street and will proceed along Broadway towards Uptown Kingston.

Businesses and organizations interested in participating in the parade should contact parade chairman Chuck Polacco at 845-331-7722. Parade registration is free.