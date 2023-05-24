The Hurley Town Board has unanimously adopted an agreement with the town highway department, ending at least for now a long feud with highway superintendent Mike Shultis.

The town board approved the agreement originally submitted by Shultis. The $135,000 repairs portion of what is known as the 284 Agreement was removed and incorporated into the paving portion in the version signed by the town board on May 3. There had been concerns about project prioritization. Shultis claims the town board is not permitted to make changes to the agreement.

Deputy supervisor Peter Humphries said all questions had been cleared up during a meeting with highway department officials on May 16.

“It took less than an hour for us to talk with the highway [department], and this is all we’ve been asking for a while,” Humphries said.

“Think of what we can accomplish when we’re together in person,” supervisor Melinda McKnight said.

“So it took less than an hour …. We got great explanations from his deputy John Wiacek and [working supervisor] Charlie O’Keefe. They’re fantastic. and this could have happened a long time ago,” Humphries said.

Shultis had lashed out in response to the May 3 modifications. “This board has gone rogue and decided to politicize the highway department for their own personal agenda to the detriment of taxpayers,” he said at the time. “The losers are the highway crew, which are the best any superintendent could ask for and work hard each day. The supervisor is holding them hostage with these silly political tactics in an election year.”

Shultis said the town board’s refusal to sign the agreement as submitted had brought a halt to all repair work and brush pickup as of May 1.

Hurley public information officer Jeremy Schiffres responded to Shultis’ claims.

“No money needed for repairs made by the highway department is being withheld, and the superintendent is fully aware that paving projects will be considered — and likely approved — individually as they become necessary,” Schiffres said. “The only thing holding up repairs and other non-paving work at this point is the superintendent not signing the agreement approved by the town board on Wednesday, May 3.”