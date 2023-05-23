Wed. 5/24

Darren Read at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

Conor Wenk at The Dutch in Saugerties, 6pm.

Jazz Supper Club with Kelsey Jillette at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 6:30pm.

Cloakroom / Glimmer at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Iva Bittová / Antonin Fajt. Czech violinist, singer and composer known for blending avant-garde classical styles with East European folk and rock. Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Misty Mountain Ramblers at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Thu. 5/25

Payne’s Grey Sky at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 6pm.

Will Epstein / No Land / Luke Steward at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Arleigh Rose of Sister Sparrow at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Johnny Society / Ever More Nest at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7:30pm.

Sky Daddy / What? at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Fri. 5/26

Levanta at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 5:30pm.

Eli Smith, Samoa Wilson, and Nick Panken of the Ulsterados. Live music in the parklet and a Von Salad Pizza Pop-Up on the lawn across the street at Rough Draft in Kingston, 6pm.

The Golden Formula at The Dutch in Saugerties, 6pm.

Drunks with Guns / Bunnybrains. Legendary 80s punk band from St. Louis with another legendary punk outfit outta Connecticut at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Finding Alice at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

Fred Thomas of The JBs at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Jess Williamson / Al Olender at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, 8pm.

Gary’s Dream (EP release show) / Camp Saint Helene at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Professor Louie & The Crowmatix at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

The Crystal Cave: A Darkwave Dance Party. A night celebrating The Cure, Depeche Mode presented by Strangehouse with DJ Tryst at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 9pm.

Fungkshui / Moonunit. Modern, guitar-driven funk stylings from Asbury Park, NJ natives. Snug Harbor in New Paltz, 10pm.

Sat. 5/27

Steven Michael Pague at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 1pm.

Payne’s Grey Sky. American-roots band influenced by Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, and The Lumineers at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

O+ Summer Sessions: Morgan O’Kane and the Moonlighters. Live music, Boozy shakes, and beer float specials at Del’s Roadside in Rhinebeck, 4pm.

Mario Rincon: Spanish & Latin-American Folk Songs at the Rail Trail Cafe in New Paltz, 5:30pm.

David Lopato & Global Coolant at Lydia’s Cafe in Stone Ridge, 7pm.

Tasi at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 7pm.

Caroline Davis / Fred Lonberg-Holm and Mat Maneri at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 7pm.

Antje Duvekot. Award-winning songwriter with a stunning voice and years of performing experience. Phoenicia United Methodist Church, 7pm.

Uke Revue 2023 at the Ashokan Center in Olivebridge, 7:30pm.

Brian Mitchell & James Maddock at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

Divine Sweater at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Bob Dylan Birthday Celebration 2023. Benefit concert for the Family of Woodstock Hotline and John Herald Fund for Musicians and Artists in need featuring some of the best musicians in the Hudson Valley at the Bearsville Theater. in Woodstock, 8pm.

Andrea Maddox & the Hey Y’alls at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 9:30pm.

Tall Ass Matt DJs at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 10pm.

Sun. 5/28

R’n’B Brunch with Conor Wenk at Pearl Moon Woodstock, 11am.

Brunch in the Garden with Marc Delgado at the Colony in Woodstock, 11am.

Pete Levin at the Millstream Tavern in Woodstock, 11am.

Bearsville Bluegrass Festival. Live music from Austin Scelzo and On The Trail, jam classes, food, and cocktails.at the Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, 1pm.

The Tom Prettys. Originated as a side project for a group of rock-loving ladies to jam, the group quickly became a Hudson Valley favorite at The Barn at Gardiner Brewing Company, 3:30pm.

Dirty Lowdowns at Keegan Ales in Kingston, 5pm.

Swdyt? V. 15 Marcia Bassett / Samara Lubelski / Annie Dodson at Tubby’s in Kingston, 6pm.

Andrew Jordan at Darlings in Tilson, 7pm.

Marty Ehrlich Trio Expanse with Steve Bernstein at The Falcon in Marlboro, 7:30pm.

80’s Pride Prom. A fundraiser for Catskill Pride at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Marc Black Band at the Colony in Woodstock, 8pm.

Dylan Doyle Band at the Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz, 9pm.

Mon. 5/29

Memorial Day Brunch in the Garden with The Peter Einhorn Duet at the Colony in Woodstock, 11am.

The World Famous Colony Open Mic. Weekly open mic hosted by Brendon O’Shea with house guitar and piano available at the Colony in Woodstock, 7pm.

Karaoke w Cowboy Del at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, 8pm.

Tues. 5/30

En Attendant Ana / Wilde Vier at Tubby’s in Kingston, 7pm.

Johnny’s Tickerboy Owens at Darlings in Tilson, 7pm.