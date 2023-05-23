Slightly overshadowed by the dramatic $10-million Restore New York grant to Ulster County for iPark 87 early Monday afternoon was a $1.15-million grant to the City of Kingston from the same state program for adaptive reuse of the St. Joseph’s music building on the uptown corner of Pearl and Wall streets and the next-door convent house.

The mixed-use St. Joseph’s Lofts proposed by owner Charles Blaichman will convert the former three-story schoolhouse into office space and an events center and the convent house into three apartments.

“These Restore New York grants will help to reimagine downtowns across our state and transform vacant, blighted and underutilized buildings into vibrant community anchors,” governor Kathy Hochul explained Monday.

Kingston mayor Steve Noble congratulated the city’s grants management office for their work in securing the latest Restore grant.