

Ulster County has been awarded $10 million in Restore New York funding for the rehabilitation of the 200+-acre former IBM campus in the Town of Ulster. According to governor Kathy Hochul, who was at the site early Monday afternoon, the iPark 87 properties are now positioned for reactivation through substantial remediation and infrastructure improvements.

The developer, National Resources, will invest over $200 million in the coming years at the campus. The firm’s co-president, Joe Cotter, was on hand to praise the county for its united support of the restoration project.

The state funding will aid the rehabilitation of two campus buildings built in 1956. Building 1 is a 275,000-square-foot former manufacturing lab and offices. Building 2 is a 37,000-square-foot building originally used for food service and cold storage. These existing buildings have suffered from deterioration, and require extensive renovations prior to reuse.