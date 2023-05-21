Due to the Aqueduct being shut down, the Moriello Pool in New Paltz will not be filled in time for its scheduled opening on weekends beginning with the three-day Memorial Day weekend, May 27 – 29. The town hopes to have the pool filled and ready to swim by the following weekend, June 3 – 4, as long as pool director Bill Russell gets the “all clear” to start filling.

• Memberships may be purchased at the pool over the Memorial Day weekend from noon to 7 p.m. if the pool is open and noon to 5 p.m. if the pool is unable to open in time.

• The pool is scheduled to open daily beginning Saturday, June 24.

Public swim hours: Noon to 7 p.m., weekends only, May 27 – June 19; noon to 7:30 p.m., June 24 – August 13; noon to 7 p.m., August 14 – September 4.

Membership rates for the season are:

Residents of the Town of New Paltz — family $230 (for up to five family members residing in a single family home), each additional family member in the same household is $50 additional; single $110; senior $80.

To purchase a resident membership, proof of New Paltz residency is required.

Daily Admission rates for New Paltz residents — 12 and under $7, over 12 $10, senior $7, after 5 p.m. $6.

New Paltz residents paying daily the daily admission rate must also provide valid proof of residency

Non-New Paltz residents can purchase a family or single membership, however daily admission is not available to non-New Paltz residents. Only residents of the town or village of New Paltz are eligible for the daily rate.

Non-New Paltz resident membership rates — family $340 (for up to five family members residing in a single family home), each additional family member in the same household is $50 additional; single $150.

Swim lessons will be held on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Information, including registration dates and times, will be available at Moriello Pool by early June. The first of three two-week sessions is scheduled to begin June 27.

“Aquoga” (combining water aerobics and yoga) will be offered Monday and Friday mornings. Classes are currently scheduled to begin Monday, June 26. More information will be available at Moriello Pool beginning May 27.